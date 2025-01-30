Ukraine-NATO Council discusses further support for Ukraine, rapprochement with Alliance

The Ukraine-NATO Council discussed issues of further support for Ukraine and ongoing efforts aimed at bringing Ukraine closer to the Alliance.

NATO’s Deputy Secretary General, Radmila Shekerinska chaired the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization reported on Wednesday.

In particular, Shekerinska highlighted the ongoing efforts to bring Ukraine closer to NATO, including with the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) command in Wiesbaden, the Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC), and the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine.

“She indicated that Allies are on track to deliver on the pledge made at the Washington Summit to deliver EUR 40 billion in security assistance, and welcomed Allies’ increasing investments in Ukraine’s defence industry,” the NATO headquarters detailed.

In addition, Stefanishyna met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“Discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister focused on the current situation on the battlefield, NATO’s continued support for Ukraine, and the progress Ukraine continue to make on reforms,” the press release reads.