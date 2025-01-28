URCS helps victims of Russian attack on Odesa

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped victims of the Russian morning massive drone attack on Odesa.

"The emergency response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Odesa region is working at the scene of the emergency. Volunteers provided first aid to three victims," ​​the society said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Many people are seeking first psychological aid. There is a tent of the Ukrainian Red Cross where you can get the necessary assistance, in particular film and tarpaulin for temporarily covering damaged windows, charge mobile devices and drink hot tea.

As reported, four people were injured as a result of the massive attack by Russia on Odesa. The glazing in four residential high-rise buildings and five summer houses was damaged by debris from the downed UAVs. In one of the residential courtyards of Odesa, ten passenger cars caught fire, and a warehouse with grain was also damaged.