Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:27 28.01.2025

URCS helps victims of Russian attack on Odesa

1 min read
URCS helps victims of Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped victims of the Russian morning massive drone attack on Odesa.

"The emergency response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Odesa region is working at the scene of the emergency. Volunteers provided first aid to three victims," ​​the society said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Many people are seeking first psychological aid. There is a tent of the Ukrainian Red Cross where you can get the necessary assistance, in particular film and tarpaulin for temporarily covering damaged windows, charge mobile devices and drink hot tea.

As reported, four people were injured as a result of the massive attack by Russia on Odesa. The glazing in four residential high-rise buildings and five summer houses was damaged by debris from the downed UAVs. In one of the residential courtyards of Odesa, ten passenger cars caught fire, and a warehouse with grain was also damaged.

Tags: #odesa #urcs #attack

MORE ABOUT

12:57 03.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

19:12 02.05.2025
In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

17:48 02.05.2025
Drones attack Sevastopol, military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

Drones attack Sevastopol, military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

13:45 02.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia

19:27 01.05.2025
All facts regarding attack on Sternenko to be presented to public – Zelenskyy

All facts regarding attack on Sternenko to be presented to public – Zelenskyy

18:11 01.05.2025
URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

10:21 01.05.2025
Number of victims in Odesa grows to 15

Number of victims in Odesa grows to 15

17:43 30.04.2025
Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

13:30 30.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

12:28 30.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with more than 100 drones overnight

Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with more than 100 drones overnight

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

Ukraine calls on all foreign states to refrain from participation of their military personnel in parade in Moscow on May 9 - MFA statement

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

AD
AD