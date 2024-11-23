Trump considering candidacy of former intelligence chief for post of US special envoy for Ukraine

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering the possibility of appointing former Intelligence Chief Richard Grenell to the post of special envoy for the Russian-Ukrainian war, Reuters said.

It is reported that Grenell was the U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence during Trump's first presidential term (2017-2021).

He will play a key role in Trump's efforts to halt the war, if he is ultimately elected to the post.

The sources specified that although there is currently no special envoy dedicated solely to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump is considering the possibility of creating such a position.

At the same time, Trump may decide not to create a special envoy for the conflict in Ukraine. But if he does, he may choose someone else for the role. And there is no guarantee that Grenell will accept, Reuters says.

If Grenell does accept, some of his positions could give Ukraine's leaders pause. For example, during a Bloomberg roundtable in July, he advocated for the creation of "autonomous zones" as a means of settling the conflict. He also suggested that he would not support Ukraine joining NATO in the near future, "a position he shares with many of Trump allies."

Grenell's supporters note he has a long diplomatic career and deep knowledge of European affairs. In addition to serving as ambassador to Germany, Grenell also served as the president's special envoy to peace talks in Serbia and Kosovo.

Reuters notes that Grenell, who campaigned for Trump in the run-up to the November 5 election, was a leading contender for the post of secretary of state. He was ultimately nominated to Republican Senator Marco Rubio, which surprised and upset some of Grenell's close allies.