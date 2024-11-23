Facts

11:10 23.11.2024

Trump considering candidacy of former intelligence chief for post of US special envoy for Ukraine

2 min read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering the possibility of appointing former Intelligence Chief Richard Grenell to the post of special envoy for the Russian-Ukrainian war, Reuters said.

It is reported that Grenell was the U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence during Trump's first presidential term (2017-2021).

He will play a key role in Trump's efforts to halt the war, if he is ultimately elected to the post.

The sources specified that although there is currently no special envoy dedicated solely to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump is considering the possibility of creating such a position.

At the same time, Trump may decide not to create a special envoy for the conflict in Ukraine. But if he does, he may choose someone else for the role. And there is no guarantee that Grenell will accept, Reuters says.

If Grenell does accept, some of his positions could give Ukraine's leaders pause. For example, during a Bloomberg roundtable in July, he advocated for the creation of "autonomous zones" as a means of settling the conflict. He also suggested that he would not support Ukraine joining NATO in the near future, "a position he shares with many of Trump allies."

Grenell's supporters note he has a long diplomatic career and deep knowledge of European affairs. In addition to serving as ambassador to Germany, Grenell also served as the president's special envoy to peace talks in Serbia and Kosovo.

Reuters notes that Grenell, who campaigned for Trump in the run-up to the November 5 election, was a leading contender for the post of secretary of state. He was ultimately nominated to Republican Senator Marco Rubio, which surprised and upset some of Grenell's close allies.

Tags: #envoy #grenell

MORE ABOUT

21:13 02.10.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Ambassador of Japan, ending his mission in supporting Ukraine, presents him with state award

Zelenskyy thanks Ambassador of Japan, ending his mission in supporting Ukraine, presents him with state award

20:53 03.07.2024
New Italian ambassador intends to make every effort to integrate Italian companies into Ukrainian economic structure

New Italian ambassador intends to make every effort to integrate Italian companies into Ukrainian economic structure

20:46 23.05.2024
British Ambassador joins vivat support of Vivat publishing house after Russian strike on printing house in Kharkiv

British Ambassador joins vivat support of Vivat publishing house after Russian strike on printing house in Kharkiv

20:29 29.03.2024
Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

20:20 07.03.2024
Zelenskyy on potential appointment of Zaluzhny as ambassador to UK: Our alliance with this country should only strengthen

Zelenskyy on potential appointment of Zaluzhny as ambassador to UK: Our alliance with this country should only strengthen

19:35 19.02.2024
Ambassador-at-Large of Ukrainian MFA discusses current state of Transdniestrian settlement in Moldova

Ambassador-at-Large of Ukrainian MFA discusses current state of Transdniestrian settlement in Moldova

19:43 06.02.2024
US Ambassador to Dnipro meets with local authorities, visits hospital named after Mechnikov

US Ambassador to Dnipro meets with local authorities, visits hospital named after Mechnikov

19:50 30.01.2024
EU Ambassador holds meeting with Prosecutor General Kostin

EU Ambassador holds meeting with Prosecutor General Kostin

19:03 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

20:25 27.11.2023
Maximum transparency must be ensured in Ukraine’s recovery - German Ambassador

Maximum transparency must be ensured in Ukraine’s recovery - German Ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

LATEST

Zelenskyy on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We must tell world truth about genocide against Ukrainians

About 50 projects for reprogramming consciousness of children abducted from Ukraine are operating in Russia

Ukraine asks Czech side to consider creating state bilingual schools for Ukrainian children in Czech Republic – Sybiha

Czech Republic to continue to provide Ukraine with unwavering support in all forms

Czech Republic already allocates about EUR1 mln for gas heaters, medical equipment, generators in Dnipropetrovsk region

NASAMS air defense systems that Canada helped buy are already in Ukraine – Canadian Defense Minister

Syrsky, Radakin discuss personnel training, military aid

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ballistic missile strike on Ukraine is political signal from Moscow – Estonian Defense Ministry

Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

AD
AD
AD
AD