20:29 29.03.2024

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the candidacy of former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov for the post of ambassador to the Republic of Moldova.

"Oleksiy Danilov continues to work in the diplomatic field. More specifically, I have agreed on his candidacy as the new ambassador of our state to the Republic of Moldova," the President said in a video message.

According to Zelenskyy, Danilov told him about this vision of his future work in Ukraine.

The Head of State also stressed that Moldova is an extremely important state for Ukraine both in terms of security challenges in the region and in terms of bilateral cooperation.

As reported, on March 27, the President of Ukraine by decree dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, appointing Oleksandr Lytvynenko, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, in his place.

On March 29, the President of Ukraine dismissed acting Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova, Mark Shevchenko, by decree.

 

Tags: #agreement #moldova #envoy

