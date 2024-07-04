Economy

20:07 04.07.2024

Gambling business almost triples taxes in H1 2024 – finance committee head

The gambling industry paid UAH 8.4 billion in taxes to the budget in January-June 2024, which is almost three times more than for the same period in 2023, said head of the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev.

“At the same time, income tax increased 7.3 times compared to the previous year, and personal income tax increased by 26.1% (by the way, such a discrepancy indicates that we need to work with the tax on winnings),” he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday .

The head of the committee added that in June the industry paid 1.9 times more taxes compared to June last year.

As reported, the first deputy head of the committee, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, informed that the Ukrainian gambling business paid UAH 2.94 billion in taxes in January-June 2023, which in turn is 14 times more than for the comparable period in 2022. According to Zhelezniak’s estimates, the state budget in 2022 received only UAH 1.056 billion in revenue from the gambling business, although before the legalization of the market it was announced that at least UAH 12 billion a year would be received.

Tags: #taxes

