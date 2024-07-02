Economy

20:02 02.07.2024

DTEK Energy invests approximately UAH 1.4 bln of its own funds in restoration of its TTPs over six months – company

2 min read
DTEK Energy invests approximately UAH 1.4 bln of its own funds in restoration of its TTPs over six months – company

 DTEK Energy in January-June 2024 invested, according to preliminary data, more than UAH 1.4 billion of its own funds in eliminating the consequences of Russian attacks and restoring damaged thermal power plant capacities, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We are doing everything possible to restore everything we can as quickly as possible. And after such a scale of destruction, restoration will continue gradually: before the start of the heating season, during the winter and into 2025 as well," Ildar Saleev, CEO of DTEK Energy, is quoted in the release.

He emphasized that power engineers now, more than ever, feel a responsibility to every Ukrainian, especially on the eve of the upcoming heating season, which Saleev called "another and unprecedented challenge for everyone."

In total, this year the company plans to invest about UAH 3.9 billion in repairs and restoration of thermal power plants, which corresponds to last year's investments.

As reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has attacked DTEK Energy thermal power plants more than 180 times, of which seven massive attacks occurred in the last three months. As a result of the shelling, almost 90% of DTEK's thermal generation capacities were destroyed or damaged. According to preliminary data, approximately UAH 14-16 billion ($350-400 million) are needed to restore them. This includes damage to equipment and the cost of repair work.

Tags: #restoration #energy #dtek

