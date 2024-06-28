Economy

20:24 28.06.2024

DTEK trying to return as much damaged thermal power plant equipment to system as possible

2 min read
Specialists from DTEK Energy are striving to restore damaged equipment to the energy system after each Russian attack, with repair work ongoing around the clock, said the company's CEO Ildar Saleev.

"Our specialists around the world are searching for spare equipment that can be bought, delivered, and installed. For safety reasons, we are not currently providing detailed information about the repair work," the press service of DTEK quoted him as saying.

According to the company, DTEK's thermal power plants (TPPs) have been attacked by Russia more than 180 times, resulting in 90% of their capacity being damaged or lost. The preliminary estimated damage amounts to $350 million.

"The scale of the destruction is such that the restoration work will require not months, but years. It is primarily a matter of time and the availability of necessary equipment. Today, we do not even consider the category 'beyond repair.' All our facilities will be restored sooner or later, just as Ukraine will win this war," Saleev ыфшв.

He specified that this year, DTEK will spend 4 billion UAH, or about $100 million of its own funds, on TPP repairs.

"This is our minimum plan that we can complete this year," he added.

Earlier, the head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, Svitlana Onyschuk, expressed the opinion that the Burshtyn TPP, which has been repeatedly subjected to Russian shelling, will not be restored.

Tags: #restoration #energy #equipment

