Economy

20:27 26.06.2024

Ukrgazvydobuvannia pays almost UAH 10 bln of royalty to budget for five months

1 min read
Ukrgazvydobuvannia pays almost UAH 10 bln of royalty to budget for five months

Ukrgazvydobuvannia sent UAH 9.85 billion of royalties to the country’s consolidated budget based on the results of its activities in January-May 2024, the company’s press service reported.

According to it, of this amount, 5%, or UAH 492.7 million, will go to the budgets of local and regional levels in the regions in which the company produces hydrocarbons.

In particular, Kharkiv region will receive UAH 253.8 million, Poltava region – UAH 197.3 million, Lviv region – UAH 20.7 million, Dnipropetrovsk region – UAH 9.8 million, and other regions – UAH 11.1 million.

As reported, Ukrgazvydobuvannia produced 12.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2022, which is 3% less than in 2021. In 2023, the company's production of commercial gas amounted to 13.224 billion cubic meters, which is 679 million cubic meters more than in 2022.

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy owns 100% of the shares of Ukrgazvydobuvannia.

Tags: #ukrgazvydobuvannia #budget

