Economy

20:39 13.06.2024

DTEK, Honeywell sign strategic partnership agreement at URC24

2 min read
DTEK, Honeywell sign strategic partnership agreement at URC24

DTEK General Director Maksym Timchenko and Honeywell President in Central and Eastern Europe Przemek Szuder signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

"DTEK and Honeywell agreed to explore opportunities for: the fast-track restoration and maximisation of DTEK's energy generation capabilities that have been damaged in Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure; deployment of Honeywell’s battery energy storage systems; deployment of Honeywell's advanced modular refining and modular gas processing solutions," DTEK said on its website.

The companies will also cooperate to support DTEK's overall long-term energy transition strategy, offering solutions to optimize and decarbonize energy production.

According to Timchenko, expanding cooperation with Honeywell will mark a new phase in Ukraine's recovery process and strengthen its energy security and economic potential.

"Large-scale international partnerships are fundamental to Ukraine’s recovery and our announcement today serves as an example that actions, rather than words, are what Ukraine needs right now. Our energy system is under attack like never before, and I deeply appreciate Honeywell for its steadfast support to both rebuild and create a new energy system," the CEO of DTEK saidm whose words are given in the release.

Szuder, for his part, noted that with its portfolio focused on three global megatrends, namely automation, the energy transition and the future of aviation, Honeywell is an innovator in introducing technologies that accelerate the transition and automation of the energy sector.

"We are committed to supporting the immediate needs of the industry today, from resilience to optimisation, and are pleased to extend our valued collaboration with DTEK to jointly explore new ways to support Ukraine’s current and long-term energy needs," he said.

DTEK said its cooperation with Honeywell began in May 2021, when the companies launched Ukraine's first energy storage system (Battery Energy Storage System, BESS) in Enerhodar, and now it will support DTEK in assessing Ukraine's critical energy needs and will provide recommendations on opportunities to implement Honeywell's BESS along with DTEK's current systems.

Honeywell's BESS includes a suite of technologies to automate and control the storage and delivery of energy to a microgrid or national grid. This is a critical solution for managing the distribution of electricity, including from renewable sources, DTEK said.

Tags: #electricity #energy

MORE ABOUT

20:50 13.06.2024
Minister of Natural Resources: Ukraine's partners at URC24 launch intl action platform for its green recovery

Minister of Natural Resources: Ukraine's partners at URC24 launch intl action platform for its green recovery

14:02 13.06.2024
Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

20:37 12.06.2024
Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

20:11 11.06.2024
Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

12:34 11.06.2024
Zelneskyy: Ukraine intends to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024, another 4 GW in coming years

Zelneskyy: Ukraine intends to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024, another 4 GW in coming years

19:21 07.06.2024
Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

09:22 07.06.2024
Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

20:15 05.06.2024
In Ukraine, by end of 2024 it is possible to install up to 500 MW of solar power plants - Solar Energy Association's chairman

In Ukraine, by end of 2024 it is possible to install up to 500 MW of solar power plants - Solar Energy Association's chairman

00:25 05.06.2024
We invite you to join KIEF TALKS on topic “Ukrainian Energy Industry - 2024: How to Survive Summer and Prepare for Winter?”

We invite you to join KIEF TALKS on topic “Ukrainian Energy Industry - 2024: How to Survive Summer and Prepare for Winter?”

20:39 04.06.2024
Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU lowers key policy rate to 13% as expected

Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

Recovery conference in Berlin launches projects worth EUR 16 bln

Zelneskyy: Ukraine intends to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024, another 4 GW in coming years

NBU increases lending potential of banks by 1.5 times with new capital structure and requirements for its adequacy

LATEST

Ukraine, EU to extend transport visa-free travel for another year

Shurma: We to unlock financing for renewable energy, green steel metallurgy projects

Ukrnafta plans to build in 2024 about 100 MW more gas generation

NBU lowers key policy rate to 13% as expected

Ukrnafta plans to attract financing from Deutche Bank for construction of flexible generation

Столтенберг очікує затвердження міністрами оборони країн НАТО плану щодо провідної ролі Альянсу в координації безпекової допомоги та навчанні для України

Ukrzaliznytsia reinforces with memo agreement with EBRD on EUR 300 mln loan to buy electric locomotives

EBRD may provide EUR70 mln loan to Nova Poshta

Recovery conference in Berlin launches projects worth EUR 16 bln

UK Secretary calls for use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, cutting off Russian gas supplies to Europe

AD
AD
AD
AD