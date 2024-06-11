Economy

EIB working to create pan-European mechanism for exporting goods to Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is working on creating a pan-European export credit guarantee mechanism worth EUR 300 million for small and medium-sized companies in the EU exporting goods or services to Ukraine, EIB President Nadia Calviño said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She said following the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on Tuesday that she is pleased to announce in Berlin that the EIB is finalizing the creation of a pan-European export credit guarantee mechanism worth EUR 300 million for small and medium-sized companies in the EU that export goods or services to Ukraine.

It should be operational by the end of 2024. This is an important step in supporting the Ukrainian economy and assisting on the path to successful EU accession. It also addresses an important market need for insurance coverage for investors and exports to Ukraine. With this program, the risks for investments and exports will be reduced, she added.

The EIB President is convinced that after the end of the war, European businesses will show significant interest in participating in the recovery.

