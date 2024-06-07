Economy

15:47 07.06.2024

Ukrainian govt not discussing issue of raising taxes – PM

2 min read
Ukrainian govt not discussing issue of raising taxes – PM

The Ukrainian government is currently not discussing the issue of raising taxes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the Hour of Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, when ex-speaker of parliament Dmytro Razumkov reminded him of the promise not to raise taxes after they are restored until pre-war level.

“We have not started and are not discussing the issue of raising taxes in the government,” Shmyhal said.

At the same time, he confirmed that the government would approach parliament for additional funds for the security and defense sector.

As the prime minister recalled, the Ministry of Defense has UAH 1.7 trillion for this year, which is allocated only to the needs of the security and defense sector.

“This year there has been an approach of certain resources for the purchase of weapons and related military equipment. Therefore, this year we will apply to parliament for additional funds for the security and defense sector... However, this will be in the second half of the year. The corresponding calculations, the corresponding needs will be presented additionally," Shmyhal said.

Speaking before this, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, when asked about bills that could provide sources of income, thanked the Verkhovna Rada for starting consideration of bills to increase excise taxes on fuel and tobacco.

“I hope that you will make a wise decision that will allow you to fill the state budget through appropriate taxes,” said the minister, recalling that the adoption of this law could bring UAH 16 billion this year.

According to him, its result could be a slight increase in prices of “a hryvnia or two” for some products, which, with inflation at 3.2%, will have a slight impact on its level.

“If we have other tax initiatives, I will also ask for your support, because at the moment, every hryvnia of taxes is funds that were allocated to the security and defense sector, so we are very carefully trying to collect these funds,” Marchenko emphasized.

Forbes Ukraine reported at the end of May that the government was considering proposals to increase war tax from 1.5% to 5% and the VAT rate by 2-3 percentage points.

Tags: #shmyhal #taxes

MORE ABOUT

15:06 07.06.2024
Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

15:14 04.06.2024
Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

16:54 31.05.2024
PM discusses with EU ambassadors opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership, confiscation of Russian assets

PM discusses with EU ambassadors opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership, confiscation of Russian assets

16:39 24.05.2024
Govt obliges regional supply companies to ensure uniform, fair sequence of power outages – PM

Govt obliges regional supply companies to ensure uniform, fair sequence of power outages – PM

18:51 21.05.2024
PM instructs Education Ministry, local authorities to provide resources for operation of generators in vocational education institutions

PM instructs Education Ministry, local authorities to provide resources for operation of generators in vocational education institutions

18:17 21.05.2024
PM instructs Energy Ministry, Ukrenergo to develop draft resolution on fair schedules for disconnecting consumers from electricity

PM instructs Energy Ministry, Ukrenergo to develop draft resolution on fair schedules for disconnecting consumers from electricity

18:28 14.05.2024
Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

13:16 14.05.2024
EU finally approves Ukraine Plan for implementation of Ukraine Facility – Shmyhal

EU finally approves Ukraine Plan for implementation of Ukraine Facility – Shmyhal

20:11 10.05.2024
Govt approves increase in excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco products from July 1, 2024 to minimum level established in EU

Govt approves increase in excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco products from July 1, 2024 to minimum level established in EU

17:17 10.05.2024
Shmyhal: there can be no prohibitions on parliamentary diplomacy, they don’t exist

Shmyhal: there can be no prohibitions on parliamentary diplomacy, they don’t exist

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU links 41% increase in net demand for non-cash FX currency in May to increase in budget expenditures

Top management of financial institutions weakens optimism in assessing current state of financial sector - NBU

IMF, Ukraine reach agreement at staff level on fourth revision of EFF program

Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

LATEST

Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

Talk about 2025 state budget deficit premature; Finance Ministry looking for extra internal sources of defense financing - minister

Inzhur investment fund plans to attract up to 10,000 investors for privatization of Hotel Ukraina

Restaurant attendance, takeout growing in Kyiv amid blackouts – expert

In Ukraine, by end of 2024 it is possible to install up to 500 MW of solar power plants - Solar Energy Association's chairman

NBU links 41% increase in net demand for non-cash FX currency in May to increase in budget expenditures

Biosphere sells its diaper production capacity, predicting decline in birth rate in Ukraine

Situation in energy system to be difficult this week – head of Ukrenergo

Rada adopts at first reading bill on gradual increase in excise tax on motor fuel

Recovery projects in Ukraine should include second phase taking into account ESG criteria – Querner

AD
AD
AD
AD