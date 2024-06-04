Economy

20:48 04.06.2024

Rada adopts at first reading bill on gradual increase in excise tax on motor fuel

Rada adopts at first reading bill on gradual increase in excise tax on motor fuel

The Verkhovna Rada supported at the first reading and adopted as a basis bill No. 11256-2 on increasing excise tax rates on motor fuel from July 1, 2024, which does not imply a sharp increase in the excise tax on liquefied gas (LPG).

"This is the old Cabinet version of the law," MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said on Telegram.

According to him, bill No. 11256-2 was supported by 227 MPs, while bills No. 11256 and 11256-1 received only 212 and 218 votes.

The bill provides a schedule for the annual increase in excise rates from July 1, 2024 to January 1, 2028.

In particular, the excise tax on gasoline from the current EUR 213.5/1,000 liters should increase to EUR 242.6 - from July 2024, EUR 271.7 - in 2025, EUR 300.8 - in 2026, EUR 329.9 - in 2027 and EUR 359 - from 2028.

The excise tax on diesel fuel from the current EUR 139.5/1,000 liters should increase to EUR 177.6 - from July 2024, EUR 215.7 - in 2025, EUR 253.8 - in 2026, EUR 291.9 - in 2027 and EUR 330 - from 2028.

The excise tax on liquefied gas (propane or a mixture of propane and butane) from the current EUR 52/1,000 liters should increase to EUR 55.6 - from July 2024, EUR 59.2 - in 2025, EUR 62.8 - in 2026, EUR 66.4 - in 2027 and EUR 70 - from 2028.

 

