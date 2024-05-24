Govt obliges regional supply companies to ensure uniform, fair sequence of power outages – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has mandated regional power companies to ensure a fair and even schedule of power outages, announced Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Economic recovery is fully impossible without the stable operation of the energy system... Previously, we discussed the importance of fair outage schedules. Today, we are approving a corresponding government resolution that mandates regional supply companies to ensure a fair and even schedule of power outages," said Shmyhal during a government meeting on Friday.

Additionally, according to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet has determined that priority energy supply will be given to critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, military enterprises, and enterprises performing mobilization tasks.

Furthermore, the government has approved a bill "which will significantly improve the situation in the electricity market and address debt issues in the balancing market."

In particular, it is proposed to create special accounts for a wide range of entities, which will ensure an acceptable level of payments. According to Shmyhal, this will reduce the debt to Ukrenergo and improve the stability of the country's energy system.