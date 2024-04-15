Ukraine needs alternative energy sources – Zelenska

Ukraine needs alternative energy sources instead of those that Russia is destroying by its missiles, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska said in her speech at the second Ukraine Investment Forum in Denmark.

"Most of the strikes [inflicted by Russia] are targeted at power generation facilities. On April 11, Russia launched a total of 82 missiles and attack drones. The Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP), which was a key electricity supplier, including for Kyiv region, was destroyed. This is only one facility. Eighty percent of energy capacity has been damaged throughout the country. It is obvious that Russia's goal is to destroy as much as possible. They understand very well that for a modern country, being left without electricity means stopping all areas of activity. This is a humanitarian disaster and a war crime, which, probably, will be considered by the international tribunal in the future," she said.

In this regard, the First Lady turned to Denmark and its experience as a leading country in the field of green energy.

"We need alternative energy sources instead of those that Russia is destroying by its missiles. Ukraine will be happy to consider any projects. This is really not only about defense and restoration. This is about the life of our citizens, about their opportunities and conditions of this life. And let me remind you, that is exactly what we are defending," she said.

Zelenska also thanked Denmark for contributions already made to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. She invited representatives of Danish business to cooperate.

"The decision not to do business in the aggressor country, despite the financial expenses, is a worthy step. This is a worthy example of the fact that universal values are still more important than income. We invite you all to Ukraine. Opening a business in Ukraine now is an act. These are jobs. This is a chance for our internally displaced persons to return home. This is a sense of perspective for each individual, his family, entire cities and regions," she said.

The First Lady also thanked Denmark and its people for their tremendous support for Ukraine and, in particular, for their patronage over Mykolaiv region.

"You have accepted a very difficult challenge, because Russian missiles arrive there every day without a break. Mykolaiv residents are very grateful that Denmark has undertaken to restore the affected region now, without even waiting for the end of the war. You simply cannot imagine how much hope this gives to the residents of the region," Zelenska said.

According to her, Denmark in Mykolaiv region is engaged in water purification, transfers municipal and medical equipment, repairs buildings, imports equipment from city buses to excavators and helps with demining areas.

According to the press service of the President of Ukraine, the opening of the forum was also attended by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen, Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bødskov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, and Deputy Director General of the Confederation of Danish Industry Thomas Bustrup. More than 100 Danish companies confirmed their participation in the event.