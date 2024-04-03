Economy

19:38 03.04.2024

NEURC soon intends to decide on investigation due to significant drop in price of electricity in Jan

2 min read
NEURC soon intends to decide on investigation due to significant drop in price of electricity in Jan

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) will be ready to make decisions over the next month to conduct an investigation in connection with a significant drop in the price of electricity on the spot market in January 2024, commission member Olha Babiy said.

"Over the next month, a decision will be made: either the investigation procedure is opened or it is not opened. Because, as we discovered, there were safety and technical circumstances, and we are now working with these issues. I can't disclose it, but you will receive a message, what happened there, and warnings to the participants," she told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to her, the energy regulator has finished collecting data, the acquisition of which is very difficult under martial law and, in particular, due to shelling of the energy system.

"Under martial law, the problem is that a lot of data is closed. When the platforms of Ukrenergo and Market Operator were opened earlier, we collected reports, now we are forced to do all this with requests. We analyze the behavior of participants not only on the day-ahead market (DAM), but and in other segments. We are already practicing REMIT in order to look in the context of ACER [EU Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators] and even better," Babiy said.

She said the key problem of the DAM is, in particular, shortages and the lack of long-term guarantees regarding safety.

Tags: #investigation #price

MORE ABOUT

19:29 13.02.2024
Investigation launched into obstruction of professional activities of Bihus.Info journalists – PGO

Investigation launched into obstruction of professional activities of Bihus.Info journalists – PGO

20:36 29.01.2024
After legal entities gain access to land market, its value begins to grow – analyst

After legal entities gain access to land market, its value begins to grow – analyst

19:36 18.12.2023
GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

11:16 27.11.2023
Investigation into helicopter crash in Brovary completed; deaths caused by violations of safety rules for operation of air transport – SBI

Investigation into helicopter crash in Brovary completed; deaths caused by violations of safety rules for operation of air transport – SBI

21:50 26.10.2023
Zelenskyy says of need to lower price ceiling for Russian oil, strengthening mechanisms for ensuring it

Zelenskyy says of need to lower price ceiling for Russian oil, strengthening mechanisms for ensuring it

20:04 19.09.2023
Invaders attack Kupyansk with hybrid Thunder-E1 missile

Invaders attack Kupyansk with hybrid Thunder-E1 missile

19:43 07.07.2023
SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

11:08 06.07.2023
Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

20:19 04.07.2023
Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

20:06 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

Italy would like to play leading role in reconstruction of Ukraine – Ambassador

Business positively assesses his expectations for first time in five months in March

Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

LATEST

Centravis supplies pipes to Gdańsk shipbuilding company Remontowa

ENTSO-E approves accession of Ukrenergo to European ITC mechanism from July 1 – CEO

NEURC, Stock Market Commission sign memo of cooperation to prevent abuse in wholesale energy market, capital markets, organized commodity markets

RegioJet's agreement to use Ukrzaliznytsia's section of railway infrastructure for Prague-Chop train signed for one year

Construction of interchange terminal at Mostyska-II station temporarily frozen - RegioJet executive director

Baku, Bucharest discuss shipments of Azerbaijani gas, green energy to Romania

Govt changes fifty outdated requirements for business, cancels several regulations of Ukrainian SSR

Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

KhNPP power unit operates at maximum capacity after repairs

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

AD
AD
AD
AD