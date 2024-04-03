NEURC soon intends to decide on investigation due to significant drop in price of electricity in Jan

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) will be ready to make decisions over the next month to conduct an investigation in connection with a significant drop in the price of electricity on the spot market in January 2024, commission member Olha Babiy said.

"Over the next month, a decision will be made: either the investigation procedure is opened or it is not opened. Because, as we discovered, there were safety and technical circumstances, and we are now working with these issues. I can't disclose it, but you will receive a message, what happened there, and warnings to the participants," she told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to her, the energy regulator has finished collecting data, the acquisition of which is very difficult under martial law and, in particular, due to shelling of the energy system.

"Under martial law, the problem is that a lot of data is closed. When the platforms of Ukrenergo and Market Operator were opened earlier, we collected reports, now we are forced to do all this with requests. We analyze the behavior of participants not only on the day-ahead market (DAM), but and in other segments. We are already practicing REMIT in order to look in the context of ACER [EU Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators] and even better," Babiy said.

She said the key problem of the DAM is, in particular, shortages and the lack of long-term guarantees regarding safety.