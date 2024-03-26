Economy

18:13 26.03.2024

Ukrnafta increases imported fuel supplies in 2024

1 min read
PJSC Ukrnafta increased the volumes and expanded the geography of imported fuel supplies from global producers to the country in 2024, the company's press service reported on Facebook.

According to its data, if last year the company imported fuel from the United States, Sweden, Poland and Greece, then in 2024 the import of large wholesale quantities from Denmark, Slovakia and Türkiye also began.

"All fuel produced by such powerful companies as Orlen, HELLENiQ ENERGY, Marathon Petroleum Company and others has the appropriate certificates and, due to its optimal characteristics, is guaranteed to preserve engine life. We invite you to the Ukrnafta filling station and guarantee: your car will be satisfied with our quality," the company said.

Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, is the operator of a national network of filling stations with 537 stations, of which 456 are operational.

