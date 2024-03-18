Economy

20:17 18.03.2024

Adoption of norm on reservation depending on income level will increase staff shortage in construction – Employers' Confederation

2 min read

During the full-scale invasion, the construction industry lost 100,000 workers, and the adoption by parliament of a rule on reservation of employees with an income above the average salary will lead to a further increase in the personnel shortage, says President of the Confederation of Employers of Ukraine Oleksiy Miroshnychenko.

“Some 78% of workers in the construction industry receive wages below UAH 15,000 - this is less than the average salary, which is about UAH 17,000. If you reserve workers depending on the salary level, then construction industry enterprises will not be able to retain employees on construction sites. A compromise must be sought,” Miroshnychenko is quoted as saying in the press release.

He emphasized that the criterion for reservation should be the qualifications of the employees and their importance to the operation of the enterprise.

“There are specialists without whom the company will simply stop if the company does not have the funds to make reservations,” the expert explained.

Miroshnychenko pointed out that the parliament and the government must find a middle ground on the issue of reservation in order to both preserve the economy and ensure the budget is filled. In addition, it is important to take into account the shadow labor market, which is growing due to people avoiding official employment.

Tags: #construction #mobilization #opinion #reservation

MORE ABOUT

17:53 05.03.2024
URCS, The Coca-Cola System rebuilding rural kindergarten in Kyiv region from scratch, destroyed by Russian army during occupation

URCS, The Coca-Cola System rebuilding rural kindergarten in Kyiv region from scratch, destroyed by Russian army during occupation

14:44 04.03.2024
Measures to increase state budget receipts in 2024 by UAH 44.2 bln include increase in war tax, excise taxes – Ministry of Finance

Measures to increase state budget receipts in 2024 by UAH 44.2 bln include increase in war tax, excise taxes – Ministry of Finance

11:49 15.02.2024
Rada to consider bill on mobilization at second reading after Feb 21 – Stefanchuk

Rada to consider bill on mobilization at second reading after Feb 21 – Stefanchuk

13:41 07.02.2024
Rada adopts draft law on mobilization at first reading

Rada adopts draft law on mobilization at first reading

18:53 05.02.2024
Rada relevant committee recognizes draft law on mobilization as bearing corruption risks – MP

Rada relevant committee recognizes draft law on mobilization as bearing corruption risks – MP

17:36 02.02.2024
Additional needs for mobilization and rearmament in 2024 estimated at approximately UAH 700 bln – head of Rada Budget Committee

Additional needs for mobilization and rearmament in 2024 estimated at approximately UAH 700 bln – head of Rada Budget Committee

16:42 02.02.2024
Bill on mobilization lacks provision on rotation – Rada committee's head

Bill on mobilization lacks provision on rotation – Rada committee's head

10:24 31.01.2024
Mobilization bill proposes temporary seizure of funds of persons evading military duty

Mobilization bill proposes temporary seizure of funds of persons evading military duty

19:29 22.01.2024
Chinese construction company transfers almost UAH 500 mln to State Recovery Agency, IBRD in line with court decision

Chinese construction company transfers almost UAH 500 mln to State Recovery Agency, IBRD in line with court decision

11:18 22.01.2024
Zelenskyy doesn't see need to mobilize 500,000 people

Zelenskyy doesn't see need to mobilize 500,000 people

AD

HOT NEWS

Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Jan-Feb 2024 at 3.6%

Ukrainian maritime corridor becomes round-the-clock

NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

LATEST

Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

Ukrnafta, ARMA sign acts of acceptance for Glusco assets transfer

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Jan-Feb 2024 at 3.6%

Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

Council of Seven discusses situation with assets of Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Russia

Restoration Ministry recommends exporters to use alternative routes until Ukraine finishes talks with Poland

IT and AI can make metallurgy more environmentally friendly and efficient, accelerate transition to 'green' technologies - Metinvest CEO

Quota approach to opening gas exports to not affect its balance – head of specialized association

Ukrainian maritime corridor becomes round-the-clock

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD