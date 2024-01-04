Economy

15:26 04.01.2024

Ukrposhta will get right to sell medicines in de-occupied, front-line territories from Feb 1

From February 1, 2024, Ukrposhta will be able to sell medicines in de-occupied and front-line territories as part of the implementation of the Ukrposhta-Medicines project, the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories reported.

“The pilot launch of the initiative is planned from February 1. For this purpose, JSC Ukrposhta will receive a license to sell medicines in existing stationary post offices or mobile offices,” the release said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration, the corresponding initiative will solve the problem of affordable medicines on 100% of the territory of Ukraine already in the first half of 2024.

It is indicated that currently a preliminary search is underway for appropriate premises to open the first licensed warehouse in Kyiv and a recruitment of pharmacists is underway, since only a specialist has the right to dispense over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

In addition, it is planned to introduce a hotline for processing requests from citizens.

