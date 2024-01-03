Economy

13:51 03.01.2024

Ukraine's energy system remains balanced despite Russian missile strikes – Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine's energy system remains balanced despite Russian missile strikes – Shmyhal

Despite the fact that the latest Russian missile strike caused damage to energy facilities in Kyiv region, the defeat is not critical. The Ukrainian energy sector is once again standing the test of strength, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"The power system remains balanced, there is no shortage of power, and scheduled outages are not applied. Electricity supply in Kyiv region has been resumed for all families," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

He also noted that the authorities will make every effort to ensure that the victims of the Russian attacks have the opportunity to repair their homes, and if necessary, purchase a new one.

"There are effective tools for this. In particular, the e-Recovery (e-Vidnovlennia) program," the Prime Minister recalled.

He pointed out that the state paid UAH 2.2 billion to citizens for housing repairs last year.

"Now the possibility of using housing certificates for the purchase of real estate is open. This is an option for people whose apartments have been completely destroyed. This year, Ukrainians will also be able to receive funds for repairs that they have already done before," he added.

Tags: #energy

MORE ABOUT

11:22 27.12.2023
Some 70% of customers of Kherson region remain without power supply

Some 70% of customers of Kherson region remain without power supply

16:34 22.12.2023
DTEK sees prospect of replacing TPPs with in SMRs future – top manager

DTEK sees prospect of replacing TPPs with in SMRs future – top manager

15:34 22.12.2023
European Commission sends additional 500 electric generators to Ukraine

European Commission sends additional 500 electric generators to Ukraine

15:33 22.12.2023
Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

15:48 16.12.2023
Almost 700 settlements without electricity because of bad weather, hostilities and other reasons - Ministry of Energy

Almost 700 settlements without electricity because of bad weather, hostilities and other reasons - Ministry of Energy

10:49 15.12.2023
Ukrenergo will take its rightful place among European system operators - President of ENTSO-E

Ukrenergo will take its rightful place among European system operators - President of ENTSO-E

11:36 13.12.2023
Restoration Agency implements three-tier energy infrastructure protection system – Nayyem

Restoration Agency implements three-tier energy infrastructure protection system – Nayyem

16:34 11.12.2023
Scatec brings its largest solar plant in Ukraine to free market, satisfied with result - country manager

Scatec brings its largest solar plant in Ukraine to free market, satisfied with result - country manager

19:55 05.12.2023
German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

11:19 05.12.2023
Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: We will pay pensions, allowances in due time, we have internal resources, support from our partners

Ukraine's financing needs in 2024 exceed $37 bln – PM

Ukraine's state budget deficit in Dec 2023 jumps to UAH 285 bln, reaching UAH 1.33 trln over the year – Ministry of Finance

Govt approves draft Ukraine Facility plan for submission to European Commission

IMF in Ukraine focused on supporting state's social obligations, not on military sphere – rep of Fund

LATEST

Restoration and development of Ukrainian cities should take place according to Smart Sustainable City principles – expert

PM: We will pay pensions, allowances in due time, we have internal resources, support from our partners

Ukraine's financing needs in 2024 exceed $37 bln – PM

Ukraine's state budget deficit in Dec 2023 jumps to UAH 285 bln, reaching UAH 1.33 trln over the year – Ministry of Finance

Naftogaz buys 962 mcm of gas from private producers in 2023

Govt approves draft Ukraine Facility plan for submission to European Commission

IMF in Ukraine focused on supporting state's social obligations, not on military sphere – rep of Fund

Azerbaijan's state oil company will create structure to develop renewable energy

Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia produces 3.1 mln tonnes of coal concentrate in 2023 - CEO

Naftogaz predicts UAH 5 bln contributions to state budget from activities of regional gas companies under its control in 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD