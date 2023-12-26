Economy

13:39 26.12.2023

Ukrposhta with Estonian Omniva, Slovak Interport and Ukrzaliznytsia start delivery of intl shipments by rail

2 min read
Ukrposhta with Estonian Omniva, Slovak Interport and Ukrzaliznytsia start delivery of intl shipments by rail

Ukrposhta, together with Estonian National Post Omniva, Slovak Interport and Ukrzaliznytsia, for the first time since 2002, carried out the first delivery of international parcels to Ukraine by rail, the press service of the postal operator reported on Tuesday.

"In the first test delivery by rail, Omniva and Ukrposhta jointly delivered three wagons with almost 80,000 customer parcels from global marketplaces," the statement said.

It is noted that when delivered by rail, parcels cross the border within 24 hours.

"Ukrposhta accepted imported international mail by freight rail cars for the first time since 2002. Thanks to Ukrzaliznytsia and Estonian Post, which is a key transit partner of Ukrposhta when delivering parcels from global marketplaces, in particular from Chinese online stores, the traffic will be regular," the statement said.

Ukrposhta emphasized that the new transport solution will allow companies not to depend on the situation at the border and deliver any volume of customer parcels.

"Taking into account the blockade of most automobile checkpoints on the border with Poland and Slovakia, as well as the increase in queues at checkpoints that remain open, delivery by rail allows Ukrposhta to cross the border, despite force majeure situations," it says message.

It is noted that the new logistics scheme facilitates the prompt delivery of parcels during peak seasonal sales on international trading platforms.

Earlier, at the final meeting of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, the general director of Ukrposhta, Igor Smilyansky, said that Ukraine does not lose hope of launching the Warsaw-Kyiv mail train, which will reduce the delivery time for parcels from Europe to one day. At the same time, the delivery time for parcels to the United States will be reduced from the current 8-10 days to three to four days.

Ukrposhta, before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, sent international shipments from Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) in cooperation with 15 airlines. At the same time, direct flights were operated to New York, Toronto and Beijing. After the start of the war and the closure of Ukrainian airports, the operator switched to delivering international shipments to Europe, including to European airports, by road.

Tags: #ukrposhta

MORE ABOUT

19:59 27.10.2023
Ministry of Finance provides Ukrposhta with mortgage for EUR 30 mln in fulfillment of obligations to EIB

Ministry of Finance provides Ukrposhta with mortgage for EUR 30 mln in fulfillment of obligations to EIB

20:44 28.09.2023
Ukrposhta increases its net loss by 27% with revenue growth by 20% in H1 2023

Ukrposhta increases its net loss by 27% with revenue growth by 20% in H1 2023

18:27 11.08.2023
NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

20:25 25.04.2023
Ukrposhta to transfer all processes with customs to electronic format by mid-2023

Ukrposhta to transfer all processes with customs to electronic format by mid-2023

18:45 25.04.2023
Ukrposhta records increase in sending parcels from abroad in Q1

Ukrposhta records increase in sending parcels from abroad in Q1

17:02 31.03.2022
Ukrposhta sends 230 tonnes of packages abroad in two weeks

Ukrposhta sends 230 tonnes of packages abroad in two weeks

13:19 11.03.2022
Ukrposhta resumes delivery of orders from marketplaces

Ukrposhta resumes delivery of orders from marketplaces

20:39 10.03.2022
Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

19:42 01.03.2022
Ukrposhta limits movement of mobile branches in villages to save fuel for payment of pensions, subsidies on March 5

Ukrposhta limits movement of mobile branches in villages to save fuel for payment of pensions, subsidies on March 5

18:17 18.01.2022
Ukrposhta applies to Antimonopoly Committee for permission to buy Alpari Bank

Ukrposhta applies to Antimonopoly Committee for permission to buy Alpari Bank

AD

HOT NEWS

Majority of members of NBU monetary committee sees room for extra reduction in refinancing rate in 2024

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

Minister of Finance states risks of financing in Jan-Feb and activating internal resources

LATEST

Ministry of Economy developing options for state to consolidate owner functions

Majority of members of NBU monetary committee sees room for extra reduction in refinancing rate in 2024

FAO, EU competition starts to provide grants to micro, small farmers in Western Ukraine for business development

Ukrnafta launches new high-yield well in eastern Ukraine

Ukrnafta, together with Come Back Alive Foundation, hand over eight new pickups to Ukrainian Navy

DIM plans to commission 100,000 square meters in 2024

USAID, Ministry of Economy launching $15 mln grant program for enterprises

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

DTEK sees prospect of replacing TPPs with in SMRs future – top manager

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

AD
AD
AD
AD