Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

Ukraine's energy system is operating stably, there are no planned outages in any region, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says.

"Day after day, Russian terrorists continue to attack our cities. They strike hospitals, residential buildings, and energy facilities," he said at a government meeting on Friday.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine's energy sector remains one of the main goals of the Russian army.

"However, thanks to the work done to prepare for winter, the energy system is now operating stably. There are no planned outages in any region," the head of the Ukrainian government said.