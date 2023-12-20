Economy

16:21 20.12.2023

Ukrnafta increases daily production by over 80 tonnes due to two geological, technical activities

2 min read
Ukrnafta increases daily production by over 80 tonnes due to two geological, technical activities

PJSC Ukrnafta increased oil production by more than 80 tonnes per day due to two successful geological and technical activities at wells.

"At the Research and Design Institute of PJSC Ukrnafta, a digital geological and technological model of the field in the northeast was created. This made it possible to assess the current hydrocarbon reserves, create a hydrodynamic model and plan a further strategy for the development of the field," the company's press release said on Wednesday.

According to the director of PJSC Ukrnafta, Serhiy Koretsky, quoted in the document, after the analysis, within the main strategy for increasing production, recommendations for transferring wells to horizons with undrained oil reserves were justified.

"Based on the prepared materials, the well was overhauled. First, the necessary geophysical studies were carried out to make sure that there was a resource at the planned horizons. Then the lower horizon, the deposits of which had already been worked out, was disconnected. Next, the upper horizon was perforated at a depth of 4,633-4,638 meters," the CEO informed.

He noted that after development, the well began to flow and currently its flow rate exceeds 60 tonnes per day.

In turn, Ukrnafta added that in western Ukraine, the oil recovery enhancement team of the field development department carried out acid hydraulic fracturing at one of the facilities; it is noted that such work was carried out at this field for the first time. The oil production rate before the geological and technical measures was 7-9 tonnes per day and the calculations made showed that this was not optimal for the existing reservoir conditions. However, specialists from the oil industry service department of Ukrnafta, based on the developed design project, performed acid fracturing using improved technology with their own fleet, and currently the well has reached normal operation and an oil flow rate of 28 tonnes per day.

"The specified geological and technical measures made it possible to increase daily oil production by more than 80 tonnes," the company stated.

#ukrnafta

