Economy

13:08 20.12.2023

Ukrnafta saves UAH 25 mln in 7 months as electricity supply licensee

1 min read
Ukrnafta saves UAH 25 mln in 7 months as electricity supply licensee

PJSC Ukrnafta saved UAH 25 million due to its use for more than seven months of holding own electricity supply license.

"The company independently purchases electricity to meet all the needs of the process stage. Currently, abundance of data has been collected to evaluate preliminary results," the company said in a press release.

As the company explained, starting from April 2023, it was possible to achieve savings of -2% of prices on the day-ahead market (DAM), and in absolute terms, almost UAH 25 million were saved.

"The enterprise purchases almost all the power necessary for operation from nuclear companies – state-owned enterprise Energoatom – and renewable generation through state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer," Ukrnafta said.

According to the Law "On the Electricity Market", electricity suppliers purchase and sell electricity under bilateral agreements and/or on the day-ahead market, the intraday market and the balancing market, as well as through importing it.

Tags: #electricity #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

16:21 20.12.2023
Ukrnafta increases daily production by over 80 tonnes due to two geological, technical activities

Ukrnafta increases daily production by over 80 tonnes due to two geological, technical activities

11:48 12.12.2023
Ukrnafta begins first 3D seismic survey using wireless data recording system

Ukrnafta begins first 3D seismic survey using wireless data recording system

17:48 07.12.2023
Govt calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption due to power shortage

Govt calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption due to power shortage

12:20 07.12.2023
In Ukraine, due to hostilities, technical reasons, 408 settlements without electricity

In Ukraine, due to hostilities, technical reasons, 408 settlements without electricity

19:55 05.12.2023
German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

18:35 04.12.2023
Ukrnafta launches new high-yield well in Western Ukraine

Ukrnafta launches new high-yield well in Western Ukraine

09:29 30.11.2023
Zelenskyy instructs to increase number of repairmen, equipment to quickly provide electricity to areas affected by bad weather

Zelenskyy instructs to increase number of repairmen, equipment to quickly provide electricity to areas affected by bad weather

13:44 24.11.2023
Ukrnafta drilling new exploration well in western Ukraine

Ukrnafta drilling new exploration well in western Ukraine

10:19 24.11.2023
Ukrnafta publishes list of 290 filling stations that will serve customers in event of power outage

Ukrnafta publishes list of 290 filling stations that will serve customers in event of power outage

18:02 23.11.2023
Ukrnafta orders 200 pumps from German Oil Dynamics to intensify production

Ukrnafta orders 200 pumps from German Oil Dynamics to intensify production

AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz's IDR to 'CC' and affirms eurobonds at 'C' on restructuring

Ukraine attracts EUR150 mln grant from EU

GDP growth slows to 4% in Nov, estimated at 5.5% in Jan-Nov – Ministry of Economy

EU has alternatives to Russian gas once Ukraine transit contract expires – European Commission

New EU sanctions impose prohibition on import of Russian diamonds, incl. those processed in third countries

LATEST

ADONIS Clinic estimates security of its IT structure at almost 97%

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz's IDR to 'CC' and affirms eurobonds at 'C' on restructuring

Ukraine attracts EUR150 mln grant from EU

GDP growth slows to 4% in Nov, estimated at 5.5% in Jan-Nov – Ministry of Economy

Naftogaz Ukraine completes integration of nationalized gas distributors

Energoatom head expects first Westinghouse AP1000 power unit to be launched at Khmelnytsky NPP in 2028-2029

EU has alternatives to Russian gas once Ukraine transit contract expires – European Commission

Govt proposes to withdraw from agreement within CIS on principles of levying indirect taxes on export, import of goods

EIB allocates almost EUR 100 mln to Ukraine for reconstruction projects

Ukrgazvydobuvannia commissions two more wells with total daily flow rate of 200,000 cubic meters

AD
AD
AD
AD