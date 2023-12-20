Ukrnafta saves UAH 25 mln in 7 months as electricity supply licensee

PJSC Ukrnafta saved UAH 25 million due to its use for more than seven months of holding own electricity supply license.

"The company independently purchases electricity to meet all the needs of the process stage. Currently, abundance of data has been collected to evaluate preliminary results," the company said in a press release.

As the company explained, starting from April 2023, it was possible to achieve savings of -2% of prices on the day-ahead market (DAM), and in absolute terms, almost UAH 25 million were saved.

"The enterprise purchases almost all the power necessary for operation from nuclear companies – state-owned enterprise Energoatom – and renewable generation through state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer," Ukrnafta said.

According to the Law "On the Electricity Market", electricity suppliers purchase and sell electricity under bilateral agreements and/or on the day-ahead market, the intraday market and the balancing market, as well as through importing it.