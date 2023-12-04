Economy

18:35 04.12.2023

Ukrnafta launches new high-yield well in Western Ukraine

PJSC Ukrnafta drilled a new directional well with an initial daily oil flow rate of 25-30 tonnes in Western Ukraine to explore reserves in the Stry deposits, the company’s press service reported.

According to it, the work was carried out in a short time: a shaft with a total length of 1,244 m was drilled in 32 days.

“During the construction of the facility, the project horizon was discovered and, with the help of geophysical research, its prospects for oil production were established. Promising formations in the section of this well lie in the depth intervals of 886-1,122 m, their total oil-saturated thickness is more than 120 m,” noted director of Ukrnafta Serhiy Koretsky.

It is clarified that currently perforation of deposits has been carried out in the range of 1,085-1,122 m, which is about 30% of the total thickness of oil-saturated strata of Stry deposits. There is a process of development going on.

Ukrnafta recalled that this is the third well drilled by the company in 2023 within one specific field, and the second of them was created in partnership with BC Horizons LLC.

By the end of the year, three more wells should be built at the same field.

As reported, Ukrnafta intends to drill nine new wells in 2023, and 30 in 2024. The company sets a strategic goal of doubling oil and natural gas production to 3 million tonnes and 2 billion cubic meters by 2027 respectively. According to the latest forecast, oil production in 2023 is planned to increase by 4%, to 1.405 million tonnes.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, operating a national network of gas stations of 537 stations, of which 456 are operational.

