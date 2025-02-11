Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:58 11.02.2025

Ukrnafta nears completion of five-year investment plan – supervisory board chairman

3 min read
Ukrnafta nears completion of five-year investment plan – supervisory board chairman

The supervisory board of PJSC Ukrnafta is close to finalizing its strategic five-year investment plan, with only minor adjustments being made based on shareholder feedback. Duncan Nightingale, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, shared this development in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The five-year investment plan defines the budget and operational program, enabling Ukrnafta to continue its activities, increase production, drilling, and reserves replenishment, while also generating net profit, paying dividends to shareholders, and contributing taxes to Ukraine's budget," Nightingale explained in a brief interview.

He emphasized that the main objective is for the company to fulfill its essential function during the war while also growing, developing, and presenting attractive economic projects to shareholders.

When asked about the possibility of Ukrnafta returning to the stock market, Nightingale noted that this is not a priority.

"Whether Ukrnafta will become a public company again depends on the shareholders and the Ukrainian government's strategy. For now, this issue is not a priority as Ukraine is dealing with more urgent operational matters. I expect this topic to become more relevant during the post-war recovery process," he said.

Regarding the shareholders' letter of expectations, Nightingale mentioned that the list is being discussed within the government and will likely first be presented to shareholders, including Naftogaz Ukrainy and the Ministry of Defense, before being reviewed with Ukrnafta.

"Naftogaz is one of Ukrnafta's shareholders and is also involved in hydrocarbon production. Therefore, Ukrnafta's results are part of Naftogaz's growth plan. We are an important component of Naftogaz's investment program," Nightingale said.

Regarding Ukrnafta's announced deal to purchase a 51% stake in Shell's gas station network in Ukraine, Nightingale said that the supervisory board has not yet considered the acquisition of the remaining 49% now under state control.

"For now, we are focusing on completing the deal for the 51% stake," he said.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 544 filling stations – 461 of its own and 83 under management. Based on the results of 2024, Ukrnafta became third in the gas station market, while Shell with its 118 gas stations was ninth based on the results of the first nine months of 2024.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.

Tags: #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

18:33 14.05.2025
EBRD prepares sovereign guaranteed loan to Ukrnafta for cogeneration power plant project up to 250 MW

EBRD prepares sovereign guaranteed loan to Ukrnafta for cogeneration power plant project up to 250 MW

12:44 08.05.2025
Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

15:00 25.04.2025
Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

17:52 22.04.2025
Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

16:47 22.04.2025
Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

12:49 17.04.2025
Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

12:49 15.04.2025
Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

16:41 11.04.2025
Ukrnafta, 2 other bidders rejected in Ukraine's first competitive tender for new power generation capacity

Ukrnafta, 2 other bidders rejected in Ukraine's first competitive tender for new power generation capacity

16:24 08.04.2025
Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

HOT NEWS

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

LATEST

NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

OGTSU working on connecting Central and Southern European gas markets

Green Park paper enterprise increases production volume by 32% in Jan-April

Korean concrete manufacturer SG to cooperate with Ukraine's Restoration Agency

OKKO modernizes about third of its gas stations investing $350,000-400,000 in each during war – CEO

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

OKKO GROUP transforming into diversified energy and agricultural company – CEO

Bukovel Joins the International Climate Friendly Travel Program

Titanium Velta begins reconstruction of production at Byrzulivske deposit - CEO

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

AD
AD