Economy

14:44 04.12.2023

NBU to conduct comprehensive assessment of Ukrainian banking sector efficiency


The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the efficiency of the banking sector to find possible opportunities for its development, Ukrainian media reported, citing NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy after a monthly meeting with the heads of the country's 30 largest banks.

"The NBU team will work on this, and we also plan to attract external experts. In general, this exercise will give us all, both the NBU and the banks, not just more important information about prospects for development, but it will also increase the NBU's level of analytical expertise, an area where we have very large ambitions. We will definitely present the results of the assessment," the head of the NBU wrote on social media.

Pyshnyy also said that in the near future the NBU would be ready to discuss with banks its vision of a strategy for resuming lending, which will include a section on working with problem assets.

During the meeting, the issue of corporate governance in state-owned banks was raised.

"The results are obvious; the reform is working, and the corporate governance system of state banks is developing organically. However, we see the need to pay sufficient supervisory attention to corporate governance systems in private banks as well," Pyshnyy said.

