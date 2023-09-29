DAI Global LLC to provide technical support to Ukrzaliznytsia in development of grain exports

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and the development company DAI Global LLC, working with international development agencies, signed a memorandum on the implementation of the international technical assistance project "Economic Support for Ukraine," which provides for the development of the export of Ukrainian grain by rail, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday.

"Our common goal is to increase grain exports by developing solutions that will help improve and demonstrate the efficiency and profitability of Ukrainian railway export logistics," Board Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Liaschenko said.

According to the press release, the memorandum refers to support for the repair and restoration of grain cars (hoppers) and the acquisition of locomotives, as well as reducing the costs of transporting grain through improved cross-border cooperation, joint actions that reduce costs and increase the efficiency of weighing and scanning of cargo and improvement reloading equipment.

In addition, the memorandum stipulates for the provision of comprehensive services for the design and construction of priority border crossing points (BCPs) and other areas and projects that will increase the possibility of exporting agricultural products.

As part of the project, DAI Global will primarily work in the field of railway transport. In particular, the company's scope of work will include modernizing the infrastructure of border crossing points, purchasing shunting locomotives, equipment for weighing and monitoring cargo transportation, with an emphasis on grain crops.

The company will also provide assistance and support in attracting additional financing, including from international financial organizations, for the implementation of infrastructure projects.