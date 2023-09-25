Economy

17:07 25.09.2023

Export of Ukrainian grain does not 'break' Polish market – KSE

1 min read
Wheat prices for Polish and Ukrainian agricultural producers have a big difference, Oleh Nivievsky, associate professor at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), said based on the results of a research.

"Two rather interesting conclusions simply from the price chart: first, Polish farmers now have almost twice as much revenue. Why - the reasons are known to everyone. We are at war, logistics are very expensive, risks, limited export opportunities, etc.," he noted on Telegram on Monday.

The second conclusion is that the dynamics of Polish prices generally correspond to the dynamics of world prices.

"That is, it is not clear that our exports are 'breaking' the market for them," the expert concluded.

