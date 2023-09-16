Slovakia bans import of agricultural products from Ukraine until late 2023

The Slovak government has decided to extend the ban on the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine until the end of the year, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor has said.

"The European Commission did not extend the ban on the import of four goods from Ukraine, including wheat, after September 15, so the government decided to ban their import at the national level. And this is until the end of the year and for the same four goods, i.e. wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds. We must prevent excessive pressure on the Slovak market to remain fair to domestic farmers," Ódor said, according to the Aktuality publication.

According to him, this government's step is also a reaction to a similar approach by Poland and Hungary. Ódor said that the Slovak government will continue to work intensively with the European Commission and the member states of the European Union to find a pan-European and systemic solution while the national import ban on these four products is in effect. He stated the government's readiness to lift the ban in such a case.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Slovakia added that this decision is related to the protection of the domestic market and is a logical reaction to the practice of neighboring countries that adopt unilateral import bans.

"The ban does not apply to the transportation of goods through our territory, which expresses our solidarity with Ukraine and the placement of its goods in target markets," the ministry added.