Economy

12:34 15.09.2023

Energoatom sends first batch of Ukrainian uranium concentrate to Canada for conversion

2 min read
Energoatom sends first batch of Ukrainian uranium concentrate to Canada for conversion

Energoatom has sent the Canadian company CAMECO the first batch of uranium concentrate produced by VostGOK state enterprise, which will be used to produce nuclear fuel for the needs of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the company’s press service reported.

According to its data, special transport with uranium is currently moving around Europe.

The agreement with CAMECO provides for the supply of the entire volume of uranium mined at VostGOK to Canada and its subsequent conversion into natural uranium hexafluoride (UF6).

“Such a process is necessary to prepare for sending it for enrichment to our other strategic partners - the URENCO company (UK), and then to Westinghouse for the production of nuclear fuel. These processes for processing nuclear material are not yet available in Ukraine. But we are working to create the appropriate capacities," Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.

As reported, Energoatom and CAMECO signed a memorandum of understanding in the nuclear energy sector in 2019. In March 2023, the parties signed agreements on the use of Ukrainian uranium in the production of nuclear fuel for all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

According to the agreements, САМЕСО will cover the needs of Rivne, Khmelnytsky and Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plants for UF6 during 2024-2035, which will be supplied for enrichment and further use in the production of nuclear fuel. The contract also provides for the possibility of supplying Zaporizhia nuclear power plant as soon as control of the nuclear plant is returned to Energoatom.

The second agreement provides for the sale by Energoatom to Canada of uranium concentrate mined in Ukraine at VostokGOK. Its uranium conversion will be provided by CAMECO for the needs of Energoatom.

In April 2023, Energoatom and CAMECO signed an agreement regulating the physical supply of uranium concentrate from Ukraine to Canada. The companies also signed a memorandum on the development of the uranium mining industry in Ukraine with the support of Canadian partners.

In 2019 and 2021, CAMECO has already supplied uranium oxide concentrate for the production of nuclear fuel for the needs of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Tags: #canadа #energoatom #nuclear_fuel

MORE ABOUT

09:58 11.09.2023
Energoatom, Westinghouse sign memo to implement small modular reactors SMR 300 in Ukraine

Energoatom, Westinghouse sign memo to implement small modular reactors SMR 300 in Ukraine

19:27 31.08.2023
Energoatom head predicts there will be no shortage of power in energy system next month

Energoatom head predicts there will be no shortage of power in energy system next month

20:22 29.08.2023
Energoatom sees UAH 68 bln in income in H1 2023 – Vice President

Energoatom sees UAH 68 bln in income in H1 2023 – Vice President

09:41 25.08.2023
Canada appoints new Ambassador to Ukraine

Canada appoints new Ambassador to Ukraine

11:16 08.08.2023
Energoatom has to repair four of nine NPP power units by winter – head of company

Energoatom has to repair four of nine NPP power units by winter – head of company

11:50 25.07.2023
Zaporizhia NPP puts fourth unit into hot shutdown, contrary to requirement of nuclear regulator – Energoatom

Zaporizhia NPP puts fourth unit into hot shutdown, contrary to requirement of nuclear regulator – Energoatom

17:50 06.07.2023
ZNPP powered from main 750 kV transmission line in addition to backup 330 kV

ZNPP powered from main 750 kV transmission line in addition to backup 330 kV

18:03 03.07.2023
Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

13:49 09.06.2023
Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

16:06 19.05.2023
Trudeau announces new Canadian sanctions against Russia at G7 summit

Trudeau announces new Canadian sanctions against Russia at G7 summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves draft state budget for 2024 - Shmyhal

ProZorro.Sale publishes 15 objects of large privatization, including Odesa port-side plant, Centrenergo, United Mining Chemical Company

Bulgaria supports resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy signs law legalizing production of GMO products in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on state reserves – Ministry of Economy

LATEST

Govt approves draft state budget for 2024 - Shmyhal

ProZorro.Sale publishes 15 objects of large privatization, including Odesa port-side plant, Centrenergo, United Mining Chemical Company

Bulgaria supports resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – Shmyhal

Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

DTEK contracts 210,000 tonnes of coal in Poland

Zelenskyy signs law legalizing production of GMO products in Ukraine

Cabinet transfers Glusco filling station network to management of Ukrnafta

Zelenskyy signs law on state reserves – Ministry of Economy

EU should maintain ban on grain imports from Ukraine to 5 countries, but continue to expand transit - Commissioner for Agriculture

Cabinet identifies Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort until end of martial law

AD
AD
AD
AD