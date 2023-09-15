Energoatom sends first batch of Ukrainian uranium concentrate to Canada for conversion

Energoatom has sent the Canadian company CAMECO the first batch of uranium concentrate produced by VostGOK state enterprise, which will be used to produce nuclear fuel for the needs of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the company’s press service reported.

According to its data, special transport with uranium is currently moving around Europe.

The agreement with CAMECO provides for the supply of the entire volume of uranium mined at VostGOK to Canada and its subsequent conversion into natural uranium hexafluoride (UF6).

“Such a process is necessary to prepare for sending it for enrichment to our other strategic partners - the URENCO company (UK), and then to Westinghouse for the production of nuclear fuel. These processes for processing nuclear material are not yet available in Ukraine. But we are working to create the appropriate capacities," Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.

As reported, Energoatom and CAMECO signed a memorandum of understanding in the nuclear energy sector in 2019. In March 2023, the parties signed agreements on the use of Ukrainian uranium in the production of nuclear fuel for all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

According to the agreements, САМЕСО will cover the needs of Rivne, Khmelnytsky and Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plants for UF6 during 2024-2035, which will be supplied for enrichment and further use in the production of nuclear fuel. The contract also provides for the possibility of supplying Zaporizhia nuclear power plant as soon as control of the nuclear plant is returned to Energoatom.

The second agreement provides for the sale by Energoatom to Canada of uranium concentrate mined in Ukraine at VostokGOK. Its uranium conversion will be provided by CAMECO for the needs of Energoatom.

In April 2023, Energoatom and CAMECO signed an agreement regulating the physical supply of uranium concentrate from Ukraine to Canada. The companies also signed a memorandum on the development of the uranium mining industry in Ukraine with the support of Canadian partners.

In 2019 and 2021, CAMECO has already supplied uranium oxide concentrate for the production of nuclear fuel for the needs of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.