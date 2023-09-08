Astarta begins harvesting sugar beets

Agricultural and industrial holding Astarta, the largest sugar producer in Ukraine, has started harvesting sugar beets, for which it has allocated 39,000 hectares in the 2023 season, according to the website of the group of companies.

According to the report, the farmers of its agricultural subsidiaries in Vinnytsia region were the first to commence operations on 8 September, with farmers in Poltava region to follow from 14 September.

According to preliminary estimates by management, this year's sugar beet yield and quality is expected at higher levels than last year.

Preparing for the current harvesting campaign and considering the experience of previous seasons, Astarta's team paid particular attention to logistics.

"Among others, the company invested in building c. 90 km of field roads. In addition, Astarta is contributing to the repairs of a 25 km section of the Manzhelia-Globyno public road initiative in close cooperation with the Poltava Regional Military Administration and the Globyno community," the holding said.

The company also purchased 22 self-propelled loaders to optimise the delivery of raw materials from the field to the storage facility.

Astarta also continues the active deployment of AgriChain digital software, including the new AgriChainLogistics module, aimed at optimising harvesting, delivery, storage and processing of crops.

Astarta is a vertically integrated agro-industrial holding operating in eight regions of Ukraine.