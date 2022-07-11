Economy

12:57 11.07.2022

Harvesting of early grains began in Kharkiv region

Harvesting of early grains began in Kharkiv region

Harvesting of early grains has begun in Kharkiv region, the press service of the regional military administration reported with reference to the department of agro-industrial development.

"To date, the first mowing of winter barley and wheat has been made. Some 1,292 tonnes of early grain and leguminous crops have been harvested from an area of 450 hectares, or 0.1% of the harvested area (438,200 hectares)... In terms of crops threshed: winter wheat – 866 tonnes from an area of 345 hectares (0.1% of the harvested area), the average yield is 25.1 centners per ha; winter barley – 426 tonnes from an area of 106 hectares (0.1% of the harvested area), yield – 40.2 centners per hectare," the press service of Kharkiv regional military administration told an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

This year, in Kharkiv region, farmers sowed 438,200 hectares with early cereals and legumes (excluding temporarily occupied territories and zones of active hostilities), of which wheat (winter and spring) – 348,900 hectares; barley (winter and spring) – 73,100 ha; rye – 1,400 hectares; oats – 2,700 hectares (54%); and peas – 12,100 hectares.

The Department of Agro-Industrial Development also noted that as of July 5, according to the recent data of the district administrations, 22,600 hectares (1.2% of the total arable land) need to be cleared or surveyed for the presence of sites contaminated with explosive objects. We are talking about farmland in Bohodukhiv (12,000 hectares); Kharkiv (2,580 ha) and Chuhuiv (8,090 d ha) districts of the region.

"On the territories of Izium, Kupiansk, partially Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts, hostilities continue, therefore, information about the territories that require examination for the presence of explosive objects in Kharkiv region is constantly changing and being updated," the press service quoted the department.

Harvesting 2022 starts in Ukraine - Odesa administration

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine in export of grain

Ukraine will chair International Grains Council for first time in 2021-2022

Economy Ministry raises forecast of grain export in 2020/2021 MY from 45.4 mln to 45.7 mln tonnes

Ukraine exports 34.45 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2020/2021 MY

Ukraine exports 22.9 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2020/2021 MY

State Food and Grain Corporation works in usual mode, handles financial payments on time

Ukraine to complete harvesting early grains soon, threshes over 30 m tonnes, says Azarov

Fifth of winter grain crops in Ukraine in weak condition, says weather service

