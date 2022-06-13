Harvesting 2022 starts in Ukraine - Odesa administration

The agricultural producers of Odesa region were the first in Ukraine to start harvesting the current season, on June 11, the harvest of winter barley started in Izmail district, according to the Facebook page of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

According to its data, in 2022, harvesting will take place on a total area of 1.06 million hectares in the region. In particular, winter wheat in the region will be harvested from 551,000 hectares, winter barley – 244,000 hectares, spring barley – 50,000 hectares, rapeseeds – 190,000 hectares.

As reported, during the sowing season 2022, Ukraine sowed 13.4 million hectares of land with the main agricultural crops, which is 93% of the 14.4 million hectares planned for the current season.