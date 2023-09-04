Economy

17:00 04.09.2023

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget general fund in Aug 2023 up to UAH 122.2 bln, expenses to UAH 248.2 bln - Ministry of Finance

The state budget deficit of Ukraine in August 2023 amounted to UAH 130.7 billion compared to UAH 107.6 billion in July and UAH 135.1 billion in June, the Ministry of Finance reported on its website on Monday.

It clarified that the deficit in the general fund increased to UAH 122.2 billion from UAH 94.9 billion a month earlier, which is less than the deficit in June - UAH 130.8 billion.

The Ministry of Finance, citing recent data from the State Treasury, indicated that cash expenditures of the state budget in August increased significantly to UAH 310.1 billion after a decline in July to UAH 282.6 billion from UAH 376.4 billion in June.

In terms of the general fund, they also grew to UAH 248.2 billion from UAH 231.9 billion in July versus UAH 264.7 billion in June.

As the Ministry of Finance noted, in August 2023, revenues to the general fund of the state budget decreased to UAH 124.7 billion from UAH 136.7 billion in July and UAH 133.7 billion in June, while there was no U.S. grant international assistance, while previously it provided about UAH 45 billion monthly.

In general, in January-August this year, state budget cash expenditures reached UAH 2.4 trillion, including the general fund - UAH 1.9 trillion, or 93% of the list versus 93.4% in July and 95% in May. State budget revenues for eight months amounted to UAH 1.7 trillion, including the general fund - UAH 1.1 trillion, of which UAH 317.2 billion - grant international assistance (the USA - UAH 310.8 billion), in including the general fund - UAH 1.6 trillion.

In January-August, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 714.6 billion, including the general fund - UAH 749.8 billion versus the deficit of UAH 1.2 trillion planned by the general fund.

