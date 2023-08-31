Economy

10:55 31.08.2023

World Bank to provide $232 mln for emergency repairs of damaged housing of Ukrainians under HOPE project

2 min read
World Bank to provide $232 mln for emergency repairs of damaged housing of Ukrainians under HOPE project

The World Bank, within the framework of the Housing Repair for People's Empowerment Project (HOPE), will send Ukraine $232 million to compensate for minor repairs to private houses and apartments affected by the Russian invasion.

"The HOPE Project will help thousands of Ukrainian families receive funds to begin repairing their homes before winter sets in. The project will also support the Government of Ukraine to build the foundation for resilient, inclusive and green reconstruction, a colossal task that will take time and require significant international support. The World Bank stands with Ukraine as it starts repairing housing and other urban infrastructure," Antonella Bassani, World Bank Regional Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, said.

The initial financing of the project is $232 million, of which $70 million is a $70 million IBRD loan, backed by a guarantee from the Government of Japan, and a $162.5 million grant from the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

The initial financing will compensate people whose homes have suffered partial damage, including some 98,000 single homes and 8,000 households in 160 residential buildings across five municipalities. Beneficiaries will be retroactively compensated for repairs once their expenditures are verified.

Over time, additional funding of up to $800 million is anticipated from the World Bank partners through guaranteed loans, grants, and other contributions, according to the press release.

"The total damage cost to Ukraine's housing sector was estimated to be more than $50 billion as of February 2023. This project is designed to help fix the approximately two-thirds of the country's damaged residential buildings that are considered repairable," the World Bank said in the press release.

The HOPE Project, which will be implemented by the Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, is the fourth World Bank framework project approved for Ukraine this year that mobilizes partner resources through a flexible design to disburse fund quickly and can be scaled as necessary when additional financing becomes available.

The invasion is estimated to have impacted about 1.4 million residential units (7% of total residential unit's stock), affecting 3.5 million people. Nearly 87% of housing units damaged were in multi-family buildings; four out of five damaged units were in urban areas.

Tags: #ukraine #world_bank

MORE ABOUT

19:38 30.08.2023
Borrell hopes proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln annually to Ukraine in 2024-2027 to repel Russian aggression to be approved before end of year

Borrell hopes proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln annually to Ukraine in 2024-2027 to repel Russian aggression to be approved before end of year

19:24 30.08.2023
Borrell proposes to raise to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU by end of 2023

Borrell proposes to raise to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU by end of 2023

17:22 28.08.2023
Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

09:54 28.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We need to learn to live like Israel

Zelenskyy: We need to learn to live like Israel

11:52 26.08.2023
Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

20:46 25.08.2023
Kyiv to not negotiate with Gazprom on contract extension after 2024, but ready to continue gas transit - diplomat

Kyiv to not negotiate with Gazprom on contract extension after 2024, but ready to continue gas transit - diplomat

14:21 23.08.2023
PM: Finland to provide Ukraine with 18th defense aid package incl heavy weapons, ammunition by end of week

PM: Finland to provide Ukraine with 18th defense aid package incl heavy weapons, ammunition by end of week

10:49 23.08.2023
President of Portugal arrives in Ukraine

President of Portugal arrives in Ukraine

11:13 22.08.2023
Ukrainian, Serbian Presidents call for mutual support of territorial integrity, sovereignty

Ukrainian, Serbian Presidents call for mutual support of territorial integrity, sovereignty

09:28 22.08.2023
Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine approves new Financial Sector Development Strategy – Ministry of Finance

NBU allows sale of non-cash currency to public up to UAH 50,000/month in one bank

Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

LATEST

Epicenter with partner already invests EUR 1.68 mln in INTERSPORT Polska

Ukraine, Norway agree on 'transport visa-free' regime

SOE Forests of Ukraine increases contributions to state budget by 35%, initiates some programs to support army

Nova Poshta almost quintuples net profit in H1 2023

Centrenergo head explains changes in management by need to strengthen team in difficult conditions for energy sector

Energoatom sees UAH 68 bln in income in H1 2023 – Vice President

Ukraine approves new Financial Sector Development Strategy – Ministry of Finance

Health Ministry approves 'road map' for introduction of medical insurance in Ukraine

NBU allows sale of non-cash currency to public up to UAH 50,000/month in one bank

Ukraine ranks 28th in world in wine production – analysts

AD
AD
AD
AD