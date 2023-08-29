Economy

20:22 29.08.2023

Energoatom sees UAH 68 bln in income in H1 2023 – Vice President

 The state-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom received UAH 68 billion in revenues in the first half of this year and paid almost UAH 11 billion in taxes to Ukraine's state budget.

"Despite the fact that electricity sales decreased by 30% for objective reasons (due to the temporary occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP), the company managed to keep its revenue almost at the level of last year," Energoatom said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As Energoatom said, a separate division of Energoatom, represented by Energoatom-Trading, has established almost complete sales of electricity in recent months, which significantly reduced the volume of positive imbalances of the company (the sale of electricity unsold on the day ahead market of Energoatom on the balancing market at a lower price).

"Energoatom-Trading has demonstrated a significant positive trend following the results of the last few months. The sale of electricity on the market took place in full, which led to a decrease in positive imbalances. This is the result of a correct and balanced trading strategy of the company," Vice President Energoatom Hartmut Jakob was quoted by the company's press service.

According to Energoatom, in July-August 2023, positive imbalances decreased to 0.5%, which is the best indicator since the start of the new reformed electricity market.

As reported, the production of electricity by Ukraine's nuclear power plants (NPPs) in January-July 2023 amounted to 28.924 billion kWh, which is 3.9 billion kWh more than predicted at the beginning of the year.

Energoatom said that the additional volume of electricity generation from nuclear power plants was achieved due to optimization and reduction in the timing of scheduled repair campaigns. According to the company, the share of nuclear power plants in the total electricity generation structure in January-July 2023 reached 47.6%.

 

