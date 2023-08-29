Economy

15:48 29.08.2023

Ukraine approves new Financial Sector Development Strategy – Ministry of Finance

2 min read
Ukraine approves new Financial Sector Development Strategy – Ministry of Finance

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Ministry of Finance, the National Securities and the Stock Market Commission and the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) at a meeting on August 19 approved a new Strategy for the development of the country's financial sector, the Ministry of Finance has announced on the official website site.

"The document establishes current priorities and goals for the development of the financial sector, focused on resisting Russian aggression and restoring the country. Its development is provided for by the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund," the ministry said.

According to the published information, the strategy is designed until 2025 and provides for joint actions of financial sector regulators, the Ministry of Finance and DGF, aimed at achieving such strategic goals as macroeconomic resilience, financial resilience, the work of the financial system for the country's recovery, modern financial services and the institutional capacity of regulators and DGF.

At the same time, the Strategy is open-ended and the measures envisaged by it are conditionally divided into short-term measures, which will be updated and added, aimed at ensuring resilience, preventing deterioration of the situation in the financial sector and the economy as a whole; and medium-term measures that will form the basis for future economic recovery and growth.

Particular attention in the document is paid to the implementation of European legislation and the best world practice in the field of regulation and supervision of the financial sector, resolution of insolvency and withdrawal from the market of participants in financial institutions.

"The focus is on the acquisition of an internal market regime with the EU in the field of financial services, because the unconditional common priority of all participants who have joined the implementation of the Strategy is the movement towards Ukraine's accession to the EU," the ministry added.

To track the implementation of the Strategy, short-term indicators have been fixed, but long-term indicators will not be set yet, since the achievement of strategic goals depends on the onset of relevant macroeconomic and other prerequisites, the timing of which cannot be reliably predicted.

Tags: #finance #strategy

MORE ABOUT

20:05 12.07.2023
Ukraine in 10 years will be able to increase processing up to 50% of harvest, produce up to 200 mln tonnes of agricultural goods/year - Agrarian Ministry

Ukraine in 10 years will be able to increase processing up to 50% of harvest, produce up to 200 mln tonnes of agricultural goods/year - Agrarian Ministry

20:45 22.06.2023
Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

15:27 09.05.2023
Head of Rada finance committee estimates shortfalls in excise taxes at $ 1 bln

Head of Rada finance committee estimates shortfalls in excise taxes at $ 1 bln

20:42 27.04.2023
Goal of National Revenue Strategy is to reduce external dependence of Ukraine – Finance Minister

Goal of National Revenue Strategy is to reduce external dependence of Ukraine – Finance Minister

10:18 21.04.2023
Austria freezes Russian assets worth nearly EUR2 bln since war in Ukraine began - Finance Minister

Austria freezes Russian assets worth nearly EUR2 bln since war in Ukraine began - Finance Minister

12:08 04.04.2023
Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

12:42 22.02.2023
Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

17:49 31.01.2023
DFC to raise $250 mln to help finance SME support programs in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

DFC to raise $250 mln to help finance SME support programs in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

09:48 27.01.2023
"Financial Ramstein" co-chaired by Ukraine-EU-U.S., has secretariat with offices in Kyiv and Brussels

"Financial Ramstein" co-chaired by Ukraine-EU-U.S., has secretariat with offices in Kyiv and Brussels

20:40 30.12.2022
Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU allows sale of non-cash currency to public up to UAH 50,000/month in one bank

Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

LATEST

Health Ministry approves 'road map' for introduction of medical insurance in Ukraine

NBU allows sale of non-cash currency to public up to UAH 50,000/month in one bank

Ukraine ranks 28th in world in wine production – analysts

Ukrainian, Polish railways agree on joint development of transportation

Finance Ministry issues new potential 'reserve' govt bonds Nov-2026

Hungary to extend ban on Ukrainian grain, expand restrictive list to 24 products from Sept 16

Kyiv to not negotiate with Gazprom on contract extension after 2024, but ready to continue gas transit - diplomat

Stock Market Commission ready to allow debt securities of G7 countries to circulation in Ukraine

Shmyhal, Turkish FM discuss intensification of trade, economic cooperation and restoration of Ukraine

Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

AD
AD
AD
AD