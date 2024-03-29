Economy

19:08 29.03.2024

Current magical reality must take into account prospect that this may not always be the case – Ukraine's Minister of Finance

2 min read
Current magical reality must take into account prospect that this may not always be the case – Ukraine's Minister of Finance

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has called for being prepared for a possible deterioration in macroeconomic stability in the second half of 2024-2025.

"The situation with macro-stability is quite simple: there is money – there is stability, no money – no stability," he said at the "Ukraine's European Path. Dialogues about the Future" forum organized by the NV publication.

The minister clarified that Ukraine currently depends on partners for half of its needs.

"If we talk about GDP indicators, exchange rate dynamics, price dynamics – everything is very stable for us. Sometimes too stable, as from the point of view of the Ministry of Finance. We constantly convey these messages to our colleagues from the National Bank. We want our current magical reality to take into account prospects that this may not always be the case. And we may now need to think and prepare for what awaits us in the second half of 2024, what awaits us in 2025," Marchenko said.

He stated that now every U.S. dollar of additional assistance is hard to come by.

"This means only one thing: we need to accept this reality, because no matter how convincingly we argue that our situation is only getting worse or, at least, not getting better, this is not a sufficient argument for our partners to say that we are ready to support you financially for as long as necessary," the minister said.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance is thinking about how to increase the degree of independence and be prepared for a situation when Ukraine does not receive enough funds.

Marchenko added that although in March the budget received a record $9 billion in foreign aid since the beginning of the war, this was preceded by January-February, when it arrived at only 10% of what was needed and questions arose regarding liquidity.

"So there's still a lot of work to be done. And, again, I'm not going to say that we're doing badly or that things will get worse. I'm just saying that reality forces us to look at other ways to balance our fiscal needs other than relying on international support," concluded Marchenko.

Tags: #finance #forecasts

MORE ABOUT

20:18 19.03.2024
Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

20:34 20.02.2024
Register of owners of bank accounts and safe deposit boxes to be created in Ukraine – Reform Matrix

Register of owners of bank accounts and safe deposit boxes to be created in Ukraine – Reform Matrix

09:59 20.02.2024
Ukraine receives over $40 bln in external financing in 2023 – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine receives over $40 bln in external financing in 2023 – Ministry of Finance

12:50 27.12.2023
Ukraine based on results of eurobond restructuring in 2024 may return to external borrowing market in 2025-2026 – minister of finance

Ukraine based on results of eurobond restructuring in 2024 may return to external borrowing market in 2025-2026 – minister of finance

11:21 08.11.2023
Minister of Finance calls for focusing on creation of financial conditions to change tide of military campaign

Minister of Finance calls for focusing on creation of financial conditions to change tide of military campaign

09:30 08.11.2023
Minister of Finance announces $29 bln shortage of confirmed external financing for 2024 state budget, search for internal resources

Minister of Finance announces $29 bln shortage of confirmed external financing for 2024 state budget, search for internal resources

20:38 07.11.2023
Head of WHO office in Ukraine: Healthcare needs more public funding

Head of WHO office in Ukraine: Healthcare needs more public funding

19:59 27.10.2023
Ministry of Finance provides Ukrposhta with mortgage for EUR 30 mln in fulfillment of obligations to EIB

Ministry of Finance provides Ukrposhta with mortgage for EUR 30 mln in fulfillment of obligations to EIB

17:19 11.10.2023
Ukraine receives another $1.2 bln U.S. grant - Marchenko

Ukraine receives another $1.2 bln U.S. grant - Marchenko

10:01 11.10.2023
Ukrainian delegation holds negotiations with heads of IMF, World Bank on financing in 2024 – Minister of Finance

Ukrainian delegation holds negotiations with heads of IMF, World Bank on financing in 2024 – Minister of Finance

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Ukraine's energy system remains integral, but situation is very uneasy

Ukraine's GDP grows by 5.3% in 2023 – statistics

All power units of DTEK's Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPPs completely or partially damaged by Russia's strike – top manager

Ukraine will receive EUR100 mln loan from Council of Europe Development Bank for eRecovery project

World Bank approves Development Policy Operation of $1.5 bln for Ukraine

LATEST

Kazakh president views extraction of critical raw materials as promising cooperation area

Ukrnafta receives 138 tonnes of daily oil production after intensifying production in western field

Shmyhal: Ukraine's energy system remains integral, but situation is very uneasy

Early termination of heating season will save up to 500 mcm of gas – head of Naftogaz

Ukraine's GDP grows by 5.3% in 2023 – statistics

RegioJet operates its first trip on Prague-Chop route

All power units of DTEK's Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPPs completely or partially damaged by Russia's strike – top manager

DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

AHK Ukraine proposes to carry out number of reforms to attract foreign business to recovery process

Environmental damage caused by Russia's attack on Dniprovska HPP already estimated at UAH 140 mln – Environment Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD