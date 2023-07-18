Businesses call de-shadowing, simplification of administration tax reform priorities - study

Simplification of administration and de-shadowing of business topped the list of priorities of a possible tax reform "10-10-10": 60% and 58% of the polled business leaders voted for them, respectively, in the study of the Info Sapiens agency.

“Only 21% of respondents are satisfied with the current tax system, and only 2% are completely satisfied with it. The share of those who are not satisfied with the current tax system at all is 30%. The largest share of those who are dissatisfied is in the area of trade: here the share of those who chose the option "not at all satisfied" is 47%," the results say.

According to published data, only 6% of respondents called the simplification of administration an unnecessary aspect, and another 28% noted that it is necessary, but not critical. 14% of respondents consider business de-shadowing to be unnecessary, another 20% said that it is not critical.

Some 44% of respondents called tax cuts directly a critical aspect of the reform, another 33% consider it necessary, but not critical, while 19% of respondents said that it is not a priority or is not necessary.

As Info Sapiens pointed out, the share of those who are satisfied with the current tax system is higher among medium and large enterprises, where 36% of respondents are satisfied with it, and another 6% are "completely satisfied." At the same time, microbusiness more often chooses the answer "not satisfied at all" - 31%.

More than half of the respondents (56%) believe that businesses today cannot work and pay all taxes without resorting to optimization of the tax burden. This share, again, is higher among representatives of micro- and small businesses - 58% and 54%, respectively. Medium and large enterprises feel more sustainable: 47% of them believe that most businesses in their field can pay all taxes.

It is emphasized that most often tax burden optimization schemes are used in the area of payroll and profit tax optimization: 46-45% of respondents believe that more than half of enterprises in their industry use such schemes. Another 39% believe that more than half of enterprises resort to VAT optimization schemes.

During the study, 500 managers and business owners were interviewed by telephone interview.