Economy

18:06 17.07.2023

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

The Nova Poshta group of companies, the leader of express delivery in Ukraine, plans to open about 10 branches in five German cities by the end of summer 2023, the company's press service reported on Monday.

“By the end of the summer, we plan to open about 10 Nova Post branches: in Hamburg, Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Cologne, etc.,” Serhiy Simonov, CEO of Nova Post in Germany, was quoted as saying in connection with the opening of the second branch in Berlin.

It is noted that the company is also actively negotiating with a local partner to expand delivery coverage in Germany through 7,500 points of issue throughout the country.

It is specified that the second metropolitan branch in Germany is located at Osnabrücker Str. 1, 10589 and accepts parcels and loads up to 100 kg. Delivery time to/from Ukraine - from five working days.

As reported, the first branch of Nova Poshta in Germany opened in Berlin on June 30.

As of the beginning of July, the Nova Poshta network included more than 10,000 branches and more than 14,000 parcel terminals.

Tags: #nova_poshta

