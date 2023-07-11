Nova Poshta launches delivery to 2,700 partner parcel terminals, pickup points in Czech Republic

The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched the delivery of documents and parcels weighing up to 10 kg to 2,700 AlzaBox partner parcel terminals and GLS pickup points in the Czech Republic, the company's press service reported on Tuesday.

"We are grateful to the GLS and Alza partners for the quick integration and focus on meeting user needs. Now, Ukrainians living throughout the Czech Republic, in addition to Nova Post offices and targeted delivery, have access to more than 2,700 partner parcel terminals and pickup points," CEO of Nova Post in the Czech Republic Volodymyr Sterenchuk said.

It is noted that the maximum size of sending to the post terminal is 50x50x50 cm, to the pickup point - 100x50x50 cm.

According to the report, the cost of delivery from Ukraine to the Czech Republic to GLS pickup points and AlzaBox parcel machines remains at the level of the tariff for delivery to the Nova Poshta branch in the Czech Republic: documents - UAH 250, parcels up to 2 kg - UAH 400, parcels up to 10 kg - UAH 600.

At the same time, the cost of delivering documents between cities in the Czech Republic is 60 CZK (about 102 UAH at the current exchange rate), parcels up to 2 kg - 70 CZK, parcels up to 10 kg - 110 CZK.

As reported, since the beginning of June, Nova Poshta has opened two branches in the Czech capital Prague: the first with the ability to send goods weighing up to 1,000 kg, the second - up to 30 kg.