Economy

17:20 10.07.2023

Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

1 min read
Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in June 2023 accelerated to 0.8% from 0.5% in May and 0.2% in April, the State Statistics Service reported on Monday.

At the same time, inflation of 3.1% was recorded in June 2022, therefore, in annual terms, in June 2023 it decreased to 12.8% from 15.3% in May, 17.9% in April, 21.3% in March, 24.9% in February and 26.6% in 2022.

In addition, the service recorded underlying deflation of 0.1% in June after underlying inflation fell to 0.3% in May from 0.5% in April.

Given that underlying inflation was 1.6% in June 2022, in annual terms it also decreased to 14.0% in June 2023 from 15.9% in May, and 17.2% in April, 20.1% in March, 23.3% in February and 22.6% over 2022.

Since the beginning of the year, inflation in the country amounted to 4.6%, underlying inflation - 3.2%, said the State Statistics Service.

As reported, in April, the National Bank of Ukraine improved its inflation forecast for this year from 18.7% to 14.8%, in particular in the second quarter of the year it expected it to decline to 14.5%.

Tags: #ukraine #inflation

MORE ABOUT

12:48 08.07.2023
Ukraine, Turkey sign Memo of Understanding in strategic industries

Ukraine, Turkey sign Memo of Understanding in strategic industries

12:09 08.07.2023
Pentagon announces new $800 mln military aid package for Ukraine with cluster munitions

Pentagon announces new $800 mln military aid package for Ukraine with cluster munitions

17:29 07.07.2023
Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

16:57 07.07.2023
Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

15:21 07.07.2023
Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

16:28 06.07.2023
Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

19:21 04.07.2023
Georgian Foreign Ministry calls Kyiv's decision to send Georgian ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations interference in internal affairs

Georgian Foreign Ministry calls Kyiv's decision to send Georgian ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations interference in internal affairs

09:14 04.07.2023
Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

16:58 01.07.2023
Spain supports creation of Ukraine-NATO Council as platform for expanding cooperation – Zelenskyy-Sanchez joint declaration

Spain supports creation of Ukraine-NATO Council as platform for expanding cooperation – Zelenskyy-Sanchez joint declaration

16:20 01.07.2023
Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

LATEST

Zhytomyr to launch bio-CHPP on RDF on site of local incineration plant - deputy mayor

Some 30-35 mln tonnes of Ukrainian grain can be exported through Danube route annually - UGA

Rheinmetall will open plant for production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in next three months - media

Ukraine, French EDF to start construction of modern power grids from Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Energy

Some 172 cafes, restaurants open in Kyiv in Jan-May – expert

Kolomoisky may become third party in case of confiscation of part of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant from Russian sanctioned shareholders – media

Ukraine allocates UAH 20 bln to insure safety of ships that will operate outside grain corridor – MP

DTEK Energy plans to continue de-mothballing of TPP units to increase their capacity by 500 MW – CEO

NBU intl reserves hit record – almost $39 bln – NBU governor

Russians intend to switch power unit No. 4 of ZNPP to 'hot shutdown' – Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD