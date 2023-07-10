Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in June 2023 accelerated to 0.8% from 0.5% in May and 0.2% in April, the State Statistics Service reported on Monday.

At the same time, inflation of 3.1% was recorded in June 2022, therefore, in annual terms, in June 2023 it decreased to 12.8% from 15.3% in May, 17.9% in April, 21.3% in March, 24.9% in February and 26.6% in 2022.

In addition, the service recorded underlying deflation of 0.1% in June after underlying inflation fell to 0.3% in May from 0.5% in April.

Given that underlying inflation was 1.6% in June 2022, in annual terms it also decreased to 14.0% in June 2023 from 15.9% in May, and 17.2% in April, 20.1% in March, 23.3% in February and 22.6% over 2022.

Since the beginning of the year, inflation in the country amounted to 4.6%, underlying inflation - 3.2%, said the State Statistics Service.

As reported, in April, the National Bank of Ukraine improved its inflation forecast for this year from 18.7% to 14.8%, in particular in the second quarter of the year it expected it to decline to 14.5%.