Shmyhal: Energy system must be protected against Russian missiles, drones as much as possible before heating season

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said it is necessary to protect Ukrainian energy facilities against Russian invaders' attacks as much as possible.

"We held a meeting to prepare for the next autumn and winter time. By the beginning of the heating season, it is planned to reach the figure of 1.8 million tonnes of coal and 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas. We are also working to expand the ability to export and import electricity from the EU," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the prime minister, the Energy Ministry noted that all planned repairs of energy facilities are being carried out in line with the schedule.

"I listened to the top managers of Ukrenergo, Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo about the current state of repair works at the companies' facilities, as well as information on the progress of work to protect energy facilities of all forms of ownership," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that ensuring engineering protection is as important task as restoration.

"Before the heating season, we must protect our energy system against Russian missiles and drones as much as possible. The relevant tasks and instructions have long been issued. Now this is a personal responsibility, in particular of the heads of energy facilities," he said.