Economy

18:58 03.07.2023

Shmyhal: Energy system must be protected against Russian missiles, drones as much as possible before heating season

2 min read
Shmyhal: Energy system must be protected against Russian missiles, drones as much as possible before heating season

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said it is necessary to protect Ukrainian energy facilities against Russian invaders' attacks as much as possible.

"We held a meeting to prepare for the next autumn and winter time. By the beginning of the heating season, it is planned to reach the figure of 1.8 million tonnes of coal and 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas. We are also working to expand the ability to export and import electricity from the EU," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the prime minister, the Energy Ministry noted that all planned repairs of energy facilities are being carried out in line with the schedule.

"I listened to the top managers of Ukrenergo, Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo about the current state of repair works at the companies' facilities, as well as information on the progress of work to protect energy facilities of all forms of ownership," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that ensuring engineering protection is as important task as restoration.

"Before the heating season, we must protect our energy system against Russian missiles and drones as much as possible. The relevant tasks and instructions have long been issued. Now this is a personal responsibility, in particular of the heads of energy facilities," he said.

Tags: #energy

MORE ABOUT

19:14 30.06.2023
Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

11:30 28.06.2023
Ukraine again receives emergency assistance from Europe due to lack of capacity in power system on Tues evening

Ukraine again receives emergency assistance from Europe due to lack of capacity in power system on Tues evening

17:19 26.06.2023
NEURC to continue discussing level of new electricity price caps at suggestion of its member Tarasiuk to increase them by 80% at peak

NEURC to continue discussing level of new electricity price caps at suggestion of its member Tarasiuk to increase them by 80% at peak

09:45 23.06.2023
DTEK head at URC2023 urges businesses to invest in construction of second stage of Tylihulska WPP worth EUR 450 mln

DTEK head at URC2023 urges businesses to invest in construction of second stage of Tylihulska WPP worth EUR 450 mln

09:28 23.06.2023
DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

20:17 21.06.2023
Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 19.4%, consumption by 18.9% in Jan-April 2023

Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 19.4%, consumption by 18.9% in Jan-April 2023

18:39 20.06.2023
DTEK attracts KPMG to cooperation to increase intl assistance to energy sector

DTEK attracts KPMG to cooperation to increase intl assistance to energy sector

11:53 20.06.2023
EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

14:58 13.06.2023
Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

16:42 12.06.2023
IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Duda hopes to ease restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Zelenskyy believes in lifting them

LATEST

Zaporizhia NPP reconnected to backup power line after four months – IAEA

NACP lists Unilever as intl war sponsor

Interpipe more than doubles profit in Q1 2023

Nibulon invests EUR 27 mln in construction of granary, flour mill in Izmail

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Germany

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

AD
AD
AD
AD