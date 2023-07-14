Nibulon starts construction of demining vessel at shipyards of Mykolaiv

JV Nibulon LLC (Mykolaiv), one of the largest operators in the grain market of Ukraine, has begun construction of a demining vessel at its production facilities in Mykolaiv on the order of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Mykhailo Rizak, director for government relations and sustainable development of the company, said.

"Despite the difficult times, Nibulon resumed the industrial processing of aluminum for shipbuilding. At our own expense, we began building the first ship for the State Emergency Service, which will be used to clear international inland waterways," the press service quoted the director as saying.

Rizak expressed hope for the support of donors and the state for the manufacture of 15 vessels for the needs of the State Emergency Service, since Ukraine needs to clear more than 16,000 square kilometers of water area.

The shipbuilding division of the Nibulon company is the only plant in Ukraine with the technology of industrial shipbuilding from ship aluminum.

As reported, this is not the first Nibulon project to clear Ukrainian territories. Earlier it was reported that the company received a certificate for humanitarian demining. We are talking about exploration of potentially mined agricultural land.