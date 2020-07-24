Economy

12:48 24.07.2020

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

1 min read
EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided Nibulon, one of the largest grain traders in Ukraine, with a loan of up to $27 million to maintain the volume of trade operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, EBRD Senior Advisor for External Affairs Anton Usov has said.

"The funding will meet the working capital needs for purchasing, processing, storing, transporting and exporting agricultural products," he said on Facebook.

Nibulon was founded in 1991. It is one of the largest operators in the grain market of Ukraine. It has 27 transshipment terminals and complexes for accepting, storage and shipment of grains and oilseeds (388 silo-type granaries), a fleet of up to 72 units, and Mykolaiv Shipyard.

As reported, the EBRD launched a coronavirus crisis response and post-crisis recovery program earlier this year. It is expected that all the bank's investments in the amount of up to EUR 21 billion will be used for this during 2020-2021.

Tags: #nibulon #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 24.07.2020
Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

16:01 24.07.2020
EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

15:54 24.07.2020
EBRD to grant Novus Ukraine with $100 mln loan for construction of logistics center in Kyiv, chain development

EBRD to grant Novus Ukraine with $100 mln loan for construction of logistics center in Kyiv, chain development

17:18 10.07.2020
EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan to Ukraine's air navigator

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan to Ukraine's air navigator

15:58 18.06.2020
EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

09:07 17.06.2020
Shmyhal, EBRD management discuss investment in construction of Ukrainian roads

Shmyhal, EBRD management discuss investment in construction of Ukrainian roads

18:26 22.05.2020
EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

10:35 13.05.2020
Most likely the decline in 2020 will be followed by comparably swift recovery in 2021 -- EBRD’s Regional Lead Economist

Most likely the decline in 2020 will be followed by comparably swift recovery in 2021 -- EBRD’s Regional Lead Economist

12:19 08.05.2020
EBRD will lend in hryvnia to Ukrainian entrepreneurs affected by quarantine restrictions – Finance ministry

EBRD will lend in hryvnia to Ukrainian entrepreneurs affected by quarantine restrictions – Finance ministry

15:46 28.04.2020
EBRD starts financing procurement of 49 trolleybuses by Zhytomyr

EBRD starts financing procurement of 49 trolleybuses by Zhytomyr

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

LATEST

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

Imperial Tobacco pays almost UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMC

Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD