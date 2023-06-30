Economy

13:20 30.06.2023

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Germany

1 min read
Nova Poshta opens first branch in Germany

The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched the first Nova Post branch in the German capital, Berlin, according to a press release on Friday.

"We plan to continue to enter new markets and develop a network in those countries where we already have a presence, because we strive to logistically connect Ukraine with the world, and eventually connect all countries with each other," Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-owner of Nova Poshta, said.

By the end of the year, the company plans to open branches in Hamburg, Frankfurt am Main, Munich and Cologne.

According to Nova Poshta, delivery to Germany will be carried out from five days, and its cost is determined according to the scheme: parcels up to 1 kg - 250 UAH, up to 2 kg - 400 UAH, up to 10 kg - 600 UAH, and the cost of a parcel up to 30 kg - UAH 1,200.

In the first branch in Berlin, private customers and businesses can receive and send parcels up to 100 kg, it is open from Monday to Saturday.

As reported, Nova Poshta is already operating in Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Moldova and Romania.

Tags: #germany #nova_poshta

MORE ABOUT

15:34 26.06.2023
Nova Poshta opens first branch in Romania

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Romania

14:12 21.06.2023
Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

15:28 19.06.2023
Scholz: Germany to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, already increasing its capabilities for production, repair of weapons

Scholz: Germany to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, already increasing its capabilities for production, repair of weapons

19:59 07.06.2023
Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

18:32 07.06.2023
Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

16:23 05.06.2023
Nova Poshta opens first branch in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Czech Republic

13:25 05.06.2023
In Germany, child dies due to fire in hostel for Ukrainian refugees, ten people hospitalized - media

In Germany, child dies due to fire in hostel for Ukrainian refugees, ten people hospitalized - media

09:50 02.06.2023
Nova Poshta, Come Back Alive launch fundraising of UAH 330 mln for communications equipment for air defense forces

Nova Poshta, Come Back Alive launch fundraising of UAH 330 mln for communications equipment for air defense forces

12:42 30.05.2023
Germany could add Eurofighter to ‘aviation coalition’ − Reznikov

Germany could add Eurofighter to ‘aviation coalition’ − Reznikov

13:46 27.05.2023
Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Duda hopes to ease restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Zelenskyy believes in lifting them

Zelenskyy backs Ukraine's $1 trillion GDP target

Herman Smetanin appointed Director General of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry

LATEST

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Ukroboronprom state concern reorganized into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry

Hungary agrees to ease agriculture trade with Ukraine, insists on extending period of restrictions

Duda hopes to ease restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Zelenskyy believes in lifting them

Ukraine should develop its potential in nuclear, green energy, energy storage systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy backs Ukraine's $1 trillion GDP target

Ukraine recovery should be based on development of territorial communities, innovations, involvement of professional domestic community – results of ESUR forum

Arricano signs memo of partnership with Mariupol State University

AD
AD
AD
AD