Nova Poshta opens first branch in Germany

The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched the first Nova Post branch in the German capital, Berlin, according to a press release on Friday.

"We plan to continue to enter new markets and develop a network in those countries where we already have a presence, because we strive to logistically connect Ukraine with the world, and eventually connect all countries with each other," Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-owner of Nova Poshta, said.

By the end of the year, the company plans to open branches in Hamburg, Frankfurt am Main, Munich and Cologne.

According to Nova Poshta, delivery to Germany will be carried out from five days, and its cost is determined according to the scheme: parcels up to 1 kg - 250 UAH, up to 2 kg - 400 UAH, up to 10 kg - 600 UAH, and the cost of a parcel up to 30 kg - UAH 1,200.

In the first branch in Berlin, private customers and businesses can receive and send parcels up to 100 kg, it is open from Monday to Saturday.

As reported, Nova Poshta is already operating in Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Moldova and Romania.