Ukrainian PM discusses Ukraine recovery, raising more funds from partners with Director of IMF European Department

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed with the Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Alfred Kammer the issues of Ukraine recovery and raising additional funds from partners.

"I thanked the Fund's team for their fruitful work on the first review of the extended fund facility of $15.6 billion. And also for appreciating Ukraine's progress. We expect that the agreement reached at the staff level will be approved by the IMF Board of Directors as soon as possible. This will allow Ukraine to receive the next $900 million," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.