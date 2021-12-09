Press Conferences

14:03 09.12.2021

Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

2 min read

KYIV. Dec 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Founders of the NGO Center for National Resilience and Development at the press conference entitled "Fighting corruption: another year without results," dedicated to the International Anti-Corruption Day and hosted by the press center of Interfax-Ukraine, put forward a number of anti-corruption requirements to the authorities.

As noted by Prosecutor General of Ukraine in 2019-2020 Ruslan Rуaboshapka, over the past year, the authorities have committed "three key failures" in the fight against corruption.

In particular, he named the absence of a strategy, plan and "road map" to combat corruption; gaps in anti-corruption legislation and lack of leaders in anti-corruption bodies; and monthly presence of new corruption scandals involving top officials in the country's information space.

According to Ryaboshapka, Ukraine still has not adopted laws on enhancing responsibility for illegal financing of political parties, transfering the powers of the National Police to combat political corruption to the NABU, and promoting de-oligarchization. For more than two years, the National Anticorruption Policy Council has not been functioned, which requires the president's report; legal responsibility for providing inaccurate data in the declarations of government officials for 2020 has not been restored, and the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) in the fight against political corruption have been limited.

"Thus, instead of fighting corruption, the authorities have actually taken the lead today," Riaboshapka said.

In turn, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in 2019 and Minister of Finance in 2016-2018 Oleksandr Danyliuk voiced a number of demands to the authorities. "We demand that the authorities complete the selection of a special anti-corruption prosecutor and appoint him by the end of the year, hold an honest competition for the post of the new NABU director, restart a competition for the head of the State Bureau of Investigations, as well as hold a new complete competition for the head of the Bureau of Economic Security from a scratch," Danylyuk said.

Other demands include carrying out "real de-oligarchization," completing the reform of the Prosecutor's Office by introducing mechanisms to protect prosecutors from illegal dismissals and interference in their work, as well as carrying out judicial reform and resolving the Kyiv District Administrative Court problem.

Tags: #conference #fight #corruption
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:22 09.12.2021
Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

14:05 09.12.2021
Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

17:50 08.12.2021
Medical tourism experts expect increase in flow of foreigners to Ukraine in 2022

Medical tourism experts expect increase in flow of foreigners to Ukraine in 2022

16:15 07.12.2021
Bad habits, cardiovascular diseases increase risks of post-COVID-19 syndrome most – experts

Bad habits, cardiovascular diseases increase risks of post-COVID-19 syndrome most – experts

12:59 04.12.2021
Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

16:07 03.12.2021
Ex-ECA employees collectively turned to the Prime Minister and asked to respond to problems in the agency

Ex-ECA employees collectively turned to the Prime Minister and asked to respond to problems in the agency

21:48 02.12.2021
Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

17:30 25.11.2021
Ukraine counting on holding Children's Chess Olympiad in coming years – Chess Federation president

Ukraine counting on holding Children's Chess Olympiad in coming years – Chess Federation president

14:08 25.11.2021
Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

12:33 24.11.2021
Sales of so-called 'gray' equipment, electronics in Ukraine in year of pandemic 12% down to UAH 18 bln – study

Sales of so-called 'gray' equipment, electronics in Ukraine in year of pandemic 12% down to UAH 18 bln – study

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

Situation in book publishing critical, requires systemic measures from the state - industry representatives

Publishers Association President Afonin complains that paying UAH 1,000 to vaccinated Ukrainians does not apply to purchase of books

EU works with Ukrainian govt to identify secondary product value chains, assess demand for them

Yekhanurov's Public Servants Training Center presented in Kyiv

'Green' electricity producers receive UAH 16.3 bln out of UAH 19.3 bln from Ukrenergo eurobonds - Guaranteed Buyer

Funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds do not cover all debts to RES generation for 2020-2021 - ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer

Oschadbank on Nov 12 sends UAH 5.6 bln out of UAH 19.3 bln of funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds to RES producers

Berlin attorney joins Medvedchuk's defense team

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD