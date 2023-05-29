DTEK Grids restores power supply to 81,000 families in Ukraine's three regions last week

From May 22 to May 28, DTEK Grids power engineers returned electricity to 81,000 families in 72 settlements of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, which were left without electricity as a result of enemy shelling.

"Last week, the intensity of enemy shelling continued in areas close to the frontline. Due to this, the power grids of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions experienced significant damage. DTEK Grids' power engineers returned power to 73,000 families in Donetsk region and almost 1,500 families in Dnipropetrovsk region," according to the energy holding's press release on Monday.

In addition, power grids in Odesa region were damaged due to a drone attack last week. There it was necessary to resume the operation of power grids for 6,000 residents of the region.

"The primary task of our specialists is to provide Ukrainians with electricity as much as possible in conditions of heightened risks. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, we have returned the light to 7.8 million families in Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, Donbas and Kyiv," COE of DTEK Grids Oleksandr Fomenko said.

He said in some settlements close to the combat zone, the company returned the light dozens of times already.

"TEK Grids power engineers are doing everything possible to remove damage as quickly as possible. They start work as soon as they receive permission and access to the damage site from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service," the energy holding said.