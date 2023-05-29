Economy

18:56 29.05.2023

DTEK Grids restores power supply to 81,000 families in Ukraine's three regions last week

2 min read
DTEK Grids restores power supply to 81,000 families in Ukraine's three regions last week

From May 22 to May 28, DTEK Grids power engineers returned electricity to 81,000 families in 72 settlements of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, which were left without electricity as a result of enemy shelling.

"Last week, the intensity of enemy shelling continued in areas close to the frontline. Due to this, the power grids of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions experienced significant damage. DTEK Grids' power engineers returned power to 73,000 families in Donetsk region and almost 1,500 families in Dnipropetrovsk region," according to the energy holding's press release on Monday.

In addition, power grids in Odesa region were damaged due to a drone attack last week. There it was necessary to resume the operation of power grids for 6,000 residents of the region.

"The primary task of our specialists is to provide Ukrainians with electricity as much as possible in conditions of heightened risks. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, we have returned the light to 7.8 million families in Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, Donbas and Kyiv," COE of DTEK Grids Oleksandr Fomenko said.

He said in some settlements close to the combat zone, the company returned the light dozens of times already.

"TEK Grids power engineers are doing everything possible to remove damage as quickly as possible. They start work as soon as they receive permission and access to the damage site from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service," the energy holding said.

Tags: #energy #electricity #dtek

MORE ABOUT

10:35 30.05.2023
DTEK manufactures seven mining machines in four months

DTEK manufactures seven mining machines in four months

20:31 26.05.2023
Power losses of Ukraine's IPS due to Russia's aggression increase almost sevenfold in two years – Ukrenergo

Power losses of Ukraine's IPS due to Russia's aggression increase almost sevenfold in two years – Ukrenergo

16:09 23.05.2023
Ukraine, Germany to conduct energy audit of Ukrainian communities for EUR 2 mln

Ukraine, Germany to conduct energy audit of Ukrainian communities for EUR 2 mln

10:55 23.05.2023
DTEK in RES development focuses on market model without feed-in tariff - DTEK RES head

DTEK in RES development focuses on market model without feed-in tariff - DTEK RES head

20:35 22.05.2023
Tylihulska WPP's first stage launched into operation to generate almost 400,000 kWh of electricity per year – DTEK

Tylihulska WPP's first stage launched into operation to generate almost 400,000 kWh of electricity per year – DTEK

18:46 22.05.2023
DTEK intends to complete construction of another 384 MW of Tylihulska WPP, build 650 MW Poltava WPP – DTEK RES head

DTEK intends to complete construction of another 384 MW of Tylihulska WPP, build 650 MW Poltava WPP – DTEK RES head

17:53 22.05.2023
DTEK launches first phase of Tylihulska WPP of 114 MW

DTEK launches first phase of Tylihulska WPP of 114 MW

13:06 17.05.2023
Some 4,500 km of power lines need to be demined in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

Some 4,500 km of power lines need to be demined in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

11:39 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

16:38 09.05.2023
Russia's missile attack on May 9 causes no harm to Ukraine's power plants, transmission networks

Russia's missile attack on May 9 causes no harm to Ukraine's power plants, transmission networks

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

IMF mission for first review of EFF starts on Tuesday - fund

Michel to Zelenskyy: I strongly support preparation of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine for period after 2023

NBU tightens procedure for repatriation of interest on govt bonds by nonresidents, obliges to keep securities for at least 90 days

LATEST

Economy Ministry proposes to increase minimum wage to UAH 7,651 from 2024

Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

NovaPay Credit increases charter capital by UAH 120 mln, net profit by 57% in Q1 2023

Ukraine sows spring grains on almost 97% targeted area – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine to include Mozambique in list of countries receiving Ukrainian grain under Grain From Ukraine initiative

Kolomoisky, following Boholiubov, refuses to testify in High Court of London – PrivatBank

DTEK Energy machine builders produce first 30 railcars after relocation for DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia mines

NovaPay operator increases net profit by almost 3.4 times in Q1, 2023

Intl donors will provide Ukraine with extra EUR17 mln grant for housing loans for IDPs

Ukraine exports grain, quality of which checked by govt agencies and surveyors – UGA

AD
AD
AD
AD