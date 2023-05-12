Economy

13:23 12.05.2023

Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

France, Germany and 10 other EU countries are concerned about the introduction of a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine for five countries of the union, asking the European Commission to explain this decision, Politico reports citing a letter from these states.

"Now, 12 countries... are calling for urgent 'clarification' of the deal, which they say the Commission made 'without consulting member states,'" the publication informs.

For example, in a letter to the EC obtained by Politico, ministers from 12 countries expressed "serious concerns" about the deal, which, they said, "undermines the integrity of the EU internal market."

The Netherlands, Ireland, Greece, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Luxembourg, Estonia, Denmark and Slovenia are also among the countries that signed the appeal.

Earlier it was reported that the EC banned the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds of Ukrainian origin to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia for the period from May 2 to June 5, 2023.

Tags: #grain #ukraine #eu

